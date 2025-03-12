Experts warn of financial fallout from popular clothing trend: 'If people understood'

The popularity of fast fashion has caused a lack of demand for natural fibers. Farmers in Texas are speaking out about the industry's impact on farming and why consumers should choose natural fibers — for the sake of the planet and local economies.

What's happening?

Consumers have embraced fast fashion due to the ease of ordering, social media trends, and inexpensive pricing, regardless of how it affects their local economies.

Fast fashion giant Shein had $38 billion in sales in the USA in 2024. To put that in perspective, it's almost double the 2024 sales of long-time department store Macy's.

"Farmers want everybody to wear cotton here in Texas," Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller told Everything Lubbock. "It's our number one crop. We have seven million acres of cotton."

Why is avoiding synthetic fabrics important?

Synthetic fabrics shed microplastics into our waterways every time they are washed and discarded. Plastics take hundreds of years to break down, whereas natural fibers take only a few months.

Natural fibers like cotton are also a lot more comfortable and better for your skin. Because of how cotton breathes, it is the most recommended fiber for those with eczema, sensitive skin, and those undergoing cancer treatment.

"If people understood the benefits of cotton, they'd see it's a natural, sustainable choice compared to polyester and other synthetics," organic cotton farmer Jeremy Brown shared with Everything Lubbock.

Purchasing clothes made with natural fibers also encourages the sourcing to stay local and reduces the overall carbon footprint of the production cycle. It keeps the money flowing into your local economy instead of sending it abroad.

How can I avoid synthetic fabrics in fast fashion?

For clothing to be sold at such a low price, it requires a combination of unethical practices as well as mostly using synthetic materials over natural textiles.

To avoid contributing to the fast fashion machine, you can choose to go thrift shopping for second-hand clothes instead of buying from sellers like Shein, H&M, and Temu.

When choosing new clothing, always take a look at the tag to see the fabric breakdown and prioritize items with cotton, wool, mohair, or leather.

