Scientists warn swimmers of serious risks lurking in the Great Lakes: 'Highest reported worldwide'

People who eat fish from the Great Lakes should be cautious, too.

by Ellie Gabel
Photo Credit: iStock

The Great Lakes are some of the most beautiful water bodies in North America. However, residents might say they are far less lovely now, given the health concerns swimmers might face from microplastics. 

What's happening?

The outdoor advice website Advnture recently raised awareness of the dangers of hard-to-see contaminants.

Per the site's report, the Great Lakes Science Advisory Board recently released an analysis discussing how microplastics are an environmental, health, and socioeconomic concern. 

The reporting suggests that anyone swimming in the lakes could be exposed to high levels of microplastics, though the situation is worst in Lakes Ontario and Michigan, which have a lot of visitors. The microplastics can enter the body through consumption, inhalation, or skin contact, and they are associated with long-term ailments like colon cancer, infertility, and respiratory issues. 

People who eat fish from the Great Lakes should be cautious, too, as "the microplastic levels in Great Lakes fish are among the 'highest reported worldwide,'" per the news report.  

Why is this concerning?

The Great Lakes are popular recreation destinations and local treasures, but this report puts the Great Lakes's reputation at stake, potentially harming people's connectivity with nature and painting a worrying picture for the future of the tourism industry.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Even though 80% of shoppers want products from sustainable companies, per a Business of Sustainability Index report cited by The Plastek Group, the news report highlights how pervasive plastic has become in our society. 

Unfortunately, plastics are mostly derived from dirty fuels, and they don't fully degrade on a meaningful timescale — though larger plastics do break down into microplastics. Scientists are finding these in soil and water, which raises further questions about whether our food and water supplies have become contaminated with dangerous levels of microplastics. 

What's being done about microplastics? 

Governments around the world are taking action to clean up plastic pollution, including the U.S. state of California and the European Union. Additionally, many researchers are working on solutions to remove microplastics from water. 

You can also take action to avoid contributing to the growing problem of plastic pollution. Swap those single-use plastic products for reusable plastic-free alternatives. Volunteering for community cleanups can also help keep community recreation areas pristine. 

