Scientists make concerning discovery about health risks caused by household appliance: 'An important source'

A surprising household appliance is under investigation for potentially being a major source of microplastic pollution, according to a recent article by Northern California Public Media. Researchers are now examining clothes dryers as possible culprits in spreading tiny plastic fragments throughout our communities and into waterways.

What's happening?

Scientists at the San Francisco Estuary Institute have discovered high levels of microplastic fibers in stormwater runoff throughout the Bay Area. Their investigation points to clothes dryers as a previously overlooked source of these pollutants. Each time you dry synthetic fabrics, your dryer's external vent may be releasing thousands of microscopic plastic particles into the air.

"We saw high levels of microplastics in stormwater runoff, and a lot of them were fibers," explains Diana Lin, a managing senior scientist at the institute. "And so we've been wondering where all these fibers are coming from, and one hypothesis is that clothing dryers, which are vented outdoors, could be an important source."

Why are microplastics important?

Microplastics could pose serious health risks to both humans and wildlife. These tiny particles can be inhaled or ingested, potentially causing respiratory issues and digestive problems. For marine life, microplastics create a "food dilution effect" where organisms fill up on plastic instead of nutrients, leading to reduced growth and generational health concerns.

Microplastics also contain various additives that can leach into the environment and potentially disrupt hormonal systems. Studies have found these particles in human blood, placenta, and even breast milk, highlighting how pervasive this contamination has become throughout the world.

What's being done about microplastics?

Researchers at the institute are currently sampling dryer exhaust from Bay Area households to measure microplastic emissions per load of laundry. "We are sampling from various households and asking people to do a normal load of laundry through their dryer … and then we're analyzing these for microplastics," Lin said. This information will then hopefully help to guide California's new microplastics strategy.

In the meantime, there are steps you can take to reduce microplastic pollution from your laundry.

As PopSci notes, you can use microfiber-catching laundry bags or balls when washing synthetic fabrics. The National Park Service has other helpful tips, including installing a lint filter on your dryer vent to capture microfibers, washing synthetic clothes less frequently to reduce fiber shedding, air-drying clothes when possible instead of using a machine dryer, and choosing natural fiber clothing like cotton, wool, or linen over synthetic materials.

