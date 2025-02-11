Leaked emails reveal disappointing setback for Chrysler — here's what they said, and what it means for the brand

This isn't the first time the forthcoming EV has suddenly changed course.

When it rains, it pours. So it goes for struggling auto brand Chrysler, as its closely watched crossover electric vehicle suffered another setback, prompting concerns it will never hit the roads at all.

What's happening?

Electrek detailed the disappointing development, which MoparInsiders first reported. In a leaked email, Chrysler told suppliers the "program has been put on hold until further notice."

This isn't the first time the forthcoming EV has suddenly changed course, as Electrek documented. It was initially supposed to come out in 2025, though that launch date is now shifting. Chrysler's CEO said in 2023 that the vision for the EV was as a two-row crossover inspired by its Airflow concept, per Reuters.

That shifted significantly when the brand unveiled its more ambitious Halcyon vision with scarce details, as Car and Driver reported.

Why is Chrysler's abrupt pause important?

The International Energy Agency describes EVs as "the key technology to decarbonise road transport," also noting that road transport is responsible for over 15% of energy emissions worldwide. Added competition in the EV sector from brands such as Chrysler would benefit consumers too, as prices would become more competitive and encourage more people to replace vehicles that rely on dirty fuels.

The latest setback for this Chrysler EV casts doubt on whether it will ever see the light of day. It's more bad news for parent brand Stellantis, which saw a 15% decline in U.S. sales year over year in 2024. Chrysler currently sells only two vehicles, both of which are minivans: the Pacifica and the Pacifica Hybrid, the latter of which averages a solid 82 miles per gallon equivalent in electric/hybrid mode and 30 mpg in gas/hybrid mode. The company also sells the Chrysler Voyager van as a fleet vehicle.

It's concerning that its promises of being an all-EV portfolio by 2028 don't seem to be anywhere near fruition. Still, Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell told CNBC, "The brand is not on the table for elimination, and it has a very bright future."

What's next for Chrysler and fans of the brand?

The future appears murky for the brand in the U.S. Stellantis isn't standing pat in the EV space, though. It's exploring a patent that could radically speed up EV charge times, and Chrysler made its own investment in new-age lithium-sulfur batteries. Finally, the much-hyped Dodge and Jeep EVs are also hitting U.S. dealerships, as Electrek pointed out.

While drivers patiently wait for Chrysler's next move, there are many exciting developments in the fully electric space. The Honda Prologue has been a surprise hit with drivers and trails just two Tesla models in the U.S. market.

Along those lines, Tesla's refreshed Model Y Juniper is coming to the U.S. soon with new features. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is another popular vehicle to watch, with a new version coming out soon. All of these EVs can help drivers save on fuel and maintenance while reducing their individual tailpipe pollution.

Chrysler, meanwhile, confirmed in a follow-up to Car and Driver that a "production version of the Chrysler Halcyon concept" is in the works. With the only timing disclosed as "some point in the future," it sure seems potential drivers should explore an alternative for now.

