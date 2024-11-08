Dodge unveils exciting 'key' feature for its electric muscle car: 'Customers benefit from improved performance'

It mimics the sound of a V8 engine so Charger drivers will still get that satisfaction without emitting harmful pollution.

Dodge has announced that future all-electric Chargers will feature battery technology that's been evading EV manufacturers for years. According to Electrek, Dodge Charger Daytonas will feature solid-state batteries made by Factorial by 2026.

The first Chargers fitted with this technology will initially be a demonstration fleet, allowing the company to assess the performance in real-world driving conditions. Stellantis, Dodge's parent company, believes this is the "key next step" in the commercialization of solid-state battery technology.

Solid-state batteries are the logical evolution of EV battery technology, and their commercialization could go a long way in easing the concerns some people may have about making the switch to an EV.

Solid-state batteries are smaller and lighter than the lithium-ion batteries used in EVs today. They also have a higher energy density and faster charging times. As for range, Factorial is looking to get 600 miles per charge out of the new Chargers. Solid-state batteries also don't have the same safety concerns as lithium-ion batteries, which can overheat and cause fires.

Another thing the Charger Daytona will have that other EVs don't is the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, which doesn't actually emit any fumes. Instead, it mimics the sound of a V8 engine so Charger drivers will still get that satisfaction without emitting harmful pollution.

Dozens of companies have spent years on the development of solid-state technology. Stellantis invested $75 million in Factorial in 2021 specifically for that reason.

According to Ned Curic, chief engineering and tech officer at Stellantis, by integrating Factorial's solid-state battery technology into upcoming Chargers, the company is "validating its potential to enhance our electric vehicle lineup, ensuring customers benefit from improved performance, longer driving ranges, and faster charging times in years to come."

Shorter charging times and longer ranges could go a long way in convincing some people to make their next car an EV. This would not only save people who decide to go this route on gas and routine maintenance, but their new EVs won't emit tailpipe pollution.

A typical passenger gas-powered vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon pollution each year, which is one of the main drivers behind the overheating of the planet that contributes to extreme weather that threatens lives.

