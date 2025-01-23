Honda's all-electric SUV is rapidly outselling other models — here's why drivers are scrambling to buy this 'surprise hit'

"The range is right at that magic 300 mile mark."

The Honda Prologue continued its meteoric rise up the ranks of U.S. electric vehicle sales in November and now trails only two Tesla titans in the American market.

Electrek reported on the all-electric SUV that it termed a "surprise hit." Honda sold a record 6,823 Prologue units in November, behind only the Tesla Model Y and Model 3, per Cox Automotive's latest EV market monitor report. That one-upped an impressive third quarter of 2024 in which the Prologue cracked the top five in U.S. EV sales.

The Prologue's appeal is multilayered. For one thing, the vehicle has a reasonable starting price of $47,400. Best of all, though, drivers are entitled to the full $7,500 federal tax credit through the Inflation Reduction Act. That can lower the price to just under $40,000, with Honda sweetening the deal by offering incentives such as lease cash, as Electrek noted.

The full credit is available thanks to a partnership with General Motors that ensures the cars are made in the U.S. The Prologue is built on GM's EV platform that was previously known as Ultium, which delivers 296 miles of range and a dependable framework for Honda to work with.

Electrek cited Honda's "signature design and features" as a differentiator for the brand. These include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, large infotainment and driver display screens, and a "sporty" drive generated by multilink front and rear suspension. Honda's strong reputation and well-liked vehicles such as the CR-V and Accord probably also enter consumers' minds.

For drivers, the switch to an EV is increasingly enticing as brands such as Honda add exciting and affordable options to the crowded market. EV drivers can expect lower maintenance costs, major fuel savings, and a reduction in individual tailpipe pollution that contributes to dirtier air. There are a host of under-the-radar benefits as well.

Commenters on Electrek had their own takes on the Prologue's success.

"It's a nice looking design that doesn't scream 'ELECTRIC' – the price is right … and the range is right at that magic 300 mile mark for most trims," a user asserted.

"Most people want value and reliability," a reader said. "Thanks to GM it has nice specs, and Honda has a reputation for quality."

