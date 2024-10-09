Car reviewer shares exciting features of Jeep's first electric car: 'It might be the company's most luxurious one yet'

"Can't wait to see it on the road."

Jeep is stepping into the electric vehicle arena with its first all-electric model, and a car reviewer showcased some of the impressive features that will surely excite drivers looking to switch from gas-guzzling SUVs to an alternative that would be less harmful to the environment.

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S is expected to hit the market this fall and represents the latest effort to push the electric revolution forward. Car Buzz (@carbuzz.com) shared a video on TikTok last month detailing why Jeep's first electric car "might be the company's most luxurious one yet."

The reviewer showed off amenities like red leather seats that are heated and ventilated and even have a massage function; over 45 inches of touchscreen that includes the climate controls and an area for storage space; a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system and more.

The Wagoneer S is slightly smaller than the standard Wagoneer, but there is substantial trunk space, an additional storage area under the floor and a space in the front that would be perfect for storing a charging cable. Of course, Jeep's iconic seven-slot grille is outside in the front, but it was upgraded with a sleek illumination on the Wagoneer S.

If all of that wasn't enough, the best part about Jeep's first EV is its 600-horsepower electric motor, which can get it from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 3.4 seconds. It also has a 100-kilowatt-hour battery, which can power a trip of up to 300 miles on a single charge.

In addition to the eye-catching design, the Wagoneer S will present drivers with another climate-friendly option. SUVs contribute more to planet-warming pollution than smaller vehicles because they release more exhaust pollution, which has been linked to various health issues such as childhood asthma.

Switching to electric vehicles can help reduce carbon pollution, which plays a major role in accelerating our changing climate. The Wagoneer S is a great example of how Jeep is adapting to the growing demand for cleaner, more sustainable transportation options.

Commenters on Car Buzz's video were impressed by the incredible features and expressed their excitement about the upcoming release of Jeep's first EV.

"Honestly, this thing looks really good, one of the better styled Jeeps in a while. With it being electric I imagine most of the unreliability of other jeeps goes out the window. Excellent work," one commenter wrote.

"This Jeep is straight fire!" another exclaimed. "Can't wait to see it on the road."

