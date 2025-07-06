China unveils ambitious plans for its nuclear power capacity — here's what you need to know

China is aiming to double its nuclear energy capacity, according to Business Standard.

A new report from the China Nuclear Energy Association, cited by Business Standard, said the country aims to produce 200 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2040. Currently, the country's production sits at 55 GW with 57 reactors, according to data from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

There are 61 nuclear plants in construction worldwide, Goldman Sachs reported, with around half in China. For comparison, the U.S. has about 97 GW of nuclear power generation across 94 reactors, per the IAEA.

Even if China hits its goals, much of its electric grid may still be powered by coal. The CNEA estimates that by the end of the 2030s, nuclear would comprise only 10% of China's energy capacity.

Displacing coal is a major challenge. It is the dirtiest form of energy generation and is why China is the world's largest polluter in terms of heat-trapping pollution, per multiple sources.

That being said, China has been making massive strides in renewable energy rollouts, which could mean cheaper, low-pollution energy for its citizens. Recently, combined generation from solar and wind reportedly exceeded China's coal power output. The nation is even investing in installations abroad.

Nuclear power is relatively expensive to build, and reactors take a long time to get running, but the volume of zero-emission energy they produce is hard to ignore. Advancements in small modular reactors may help with spin-up time, and a recent breakthrough in thorium technology may help with safety.

With its projected acceleration of nuclear energy production, China is progressing toward its stated goal of phasing down coal.

This transition represents a large-scale reduction of emissions, which should translate into less extreme weather patterns, such as droughts and floods. Replacing coal power will also generate direct health benefits for those living nearby, as coal presents a wealth of health risks to air quality.

Reducing coal emissions also means less melting of polar ice caps and a slower rise in ocean levels. Coal emissions ultimately contribute to the warming and acidification of oceans.

