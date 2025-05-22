China hits major energy milestone for the first time in its history: 'Massive scale'

"Instead of lowballing these targets, the government should put forward strong targets."

In a landmark achievement, China officially surpassed a major clean energy milestone ahead of schedule. The country's wind and solar capacity now exceeds its coal-fired power capacity, according to China's National Energy Administration.

Reuters reported that the country initially set a goal to get wind and solar power to 1,200 gigawatts by 2030. But by the end of March, China's wind and solar capacity had already reached 1,482 gigawatts. This is the payoff for decades of investment in renewables and marks an encouraging turning point in China's path toward meeting its sustainability goals.

It's especially good news for the global community, as China is the world's largest contributor of planet-warming pollution. More wind and solar energy capacity means cleaner air, less dependence on dirty energy from sources such as oil and gas, and more affordable energy for millions of people. For those living in urban centers, it could also mean fewer health risks related to air pollution.

Still, China has a ways to go. Wind and solar accounted for only 22.5% of consumer energy because not all of the country's power grids are updated for renewables. That means a lot of the renewable energy being generated is going to waste.

"This massive scale of renewable power additions has positive implications for emissions in 2025," said Belinda Schäpe, a China policy analyst with the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, to Recharge News.

Schäpe added: "It will be critical for the government to capitalize on the momentum in the renewables sector. … Instead of lowballing these targets, the government should put forward strong targets for the renewables expansion for the next decade, alongside a detailed plan for phasing down coal power."

