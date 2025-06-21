  • Business Business

New study reveals that China has made unprecedented moves in its overseas investments: 'They don't have any choice'

"It is basically an economic argument."

by Kate Saxton
"It is basically an economic argument."

Photo Credit: iStock

For the first time, China is investing more overseas in wind and solar energy than coal. The country, known as a top global polluter, seems to be creating opportunities to push clean energy forward.

A study by Boston University's Global Development Policy Center shows that between 2022 and 2023, the Chinese government spent 68% of its overseas power funding on wind and solar energy projects. Meanwhile, the country is following through on a 2021 promise to stop funding coal plants.

Renewable energy is a new focus in China's state-backed Belt and Road Initiative, which is connecting the globe through infrastructure in nations across Asia, Africa, South America, and beyond. Previously, the initiative primarily funded coal power plants abroad. But that's changed since 2021.

In 2024, China invested a total of $940 billion in clean energy, nearly canceling out the worldwide investment of $1.12 trillion in fossil fuels.

At the same time, the country doesn't seem to be slowing down on coal projects approved before the promise. China is the world's largest polluter, with about 58% of its energy coming from coal alone. Its coal production reached a record high in 2023, as the nation mined 4.66 billion metric tons, up 2.9% from 2022.

Still, the investment is a step in the right direction. It will help reduce global carbon pollution, which increased 0.8% in 2024. With a slowing economy and a surplus of wind and solar technology, China is looking for new markets to take what it has.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"They need to export; they don't have any choice," said Alicia García-Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at the investment bank Natixis. "It is basically an economic argument."

It also makes renewable energy more accessible. Switching to solar energy, in particular, is the ultimate home energy hack because it can bring energy costs down to as low as $0. EnergySage makes it easy, offering free services to compare solar panel installation quotes and saving homeowners up to $10,000. That kind of upfront investment may not be for everyone's budget, so Palmetto's LightReach program offers solar panel installation and leasing deals for no money down.

Should the U.S. invest more in battery innovations?

Absolutely 💯

Depends on the project 🤔

We're investing enough 👍

We should invest less 📉

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x