US utility company makes history with plan for first-of-its-kind facility: 'Can also help America lead the world'

In a landmark move, the Tennessee Valley Authority became the first United States utility to seek a permit to build a small modular nuclear reactor.

This exciting development could introduce a new generation of cleaner nuclear power. An SMR has the capacity to help the U.S. energy sector meet growing energy demands while reducing planet-warming pollution.

As the Associated Press reported, the TVA submitted its construction permit application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The nation's largest public power company aims to develop an SMR at its Clinch River site in Oak Ridge.

Small modular reactors have an advanced, scalable power output. Their factory-built design makes them mobile for quicker and cost-effective on-site deployment.

Current-day nuclear reactors use a process called fission. This involves splitting atoms to release heat that generates electricity. The process does not produce the planet-warming gas pollution associated with burning dirty fuels, which energy grids still heavily rely on to create power.

This proposal signals nuclear power as a reliable, carbon-free energy source. The TVA already relies on its three traditional nuclear plants for 40% of its electricity.

With regional population growth and increasing electrification, the utility anticipates a rise in energy demand. Renewed interest and investment in nuclear power make sense.

SMRs offer a consistent power source that doesn't contribute to air pollution. They protect public health and avoid responsibility for rising global temperatures.

"Nuclear is very reliable, very resilient. It is carbon free," TVA President and CEO Don Moul told the AP. "It is, what I would consider, one of the highest-quality generating sources we have. And so starting a path forward not only helps others in America follow, but it can also help America lead the world in the new technology."

There are debates about the cost and safety of nuclear energy, with the Union of Concerned Scientists saying that SMR technology in particular is unproven. Some are advocating for a faster scale-up of renewables like solar and wind with battery storage, which remain the cleanest options in addition to being the fastest to build. Though largely because nuclear can generate the most amount of energy in a small physical footprint, many experts still see nuclear energy leading to a diversified clean energy portfolio. If it replaces coal, the advantages are significant.

If approved, this energy project could see the first reactor operating around 2032. The output would provide enough power for about 175,000 homes.

MIT nuclear science and engineering professor Jacopo Buongiorno noted to the AP that the TVA's decision might become a meaningful "trend." It's a smart choice since cost overruns in large nuclear projects have made utilities hesitant.

This first step by a major utility could bring widespread development and deployment of SMR technology across the U.S.

