Instagrammer shows how they ‘modernized’ a 1947 Chevrolet pickup truck — complete with LEDs, wood paneling, and more

Calfiornia-based vintage car restorers Kindred Motorworks is giving a 1947 Chevy truck the ultimate makeover — by turning it into an EV.

The Kindred Chevy 3100 is a custom-built, all-electric pickup truck based on the classic Chevrolet 3100 model. As shown in a video shared on the company’s Instagram (@kindredmotorworks), the car combines vintage style with modern technology, offering a unique driving experience without the carbon pollution of the original.

The Kindred Chevy 3100 retains the classic look of the original Chevrolet 3100, but adds a few modern touches. The truck features a glossy paint job with chrome accents and a wood-paneled bed. The front grill has been updated with a modern LED light strip, giving the truck a sleek and futuristic appearance. The interior has been completely refurbished, featuring custom leather upholstery.

But the real draw to the custom car is its electric powertrain, which delivers 294 horsepower. Additionally, its motor has a range of 200 miles on a single charge.

Compared to gas-powered cars, EVs don’t produce nearly as much of the carbon pollution that contributes to our planet’s overheating. And that fact is a big deal, considering that transportation is the single largest contributor to carbon pollution in the U.S., according to the Department of Transportation.

EVs can also help to improve energy security by reducing our dependence on foreign oil and fossil fuels in general. Since electric cars are powered by electricity, they can be charged using renewable energy sources such as solar or wind power.

Switching to EVs can also help consumers save money on gas and, in some cases, earn tax rebates.

But in the case of the Kindred Chevy 3100, savings aren’t the priority — the restored vintage vehicle will set you back a cool $159,000. But you’ve got a little time to save up: Production doesn’t begin until 2024.

