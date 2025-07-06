Chevrolet unveils massive update for iconic model — here's when it will hit the production floor

Chevrolet is preparing to roll out the next generation of its most affordable electric vehicle, the Bolt, and it may arrive sooner than you think.

MotorTrend reported that the updated Bolt will begin production later this year at GM's Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City and is set for a 2027 model year introduction, but the outlet said it could be available in early 2026. It also expects the price tag to be about $30,000, making it an affordable option for an EV.

One of the biggest changes is expected for the Bolt's battery, which will be GM's first with a lithium-iron phosphate-style pack that will help lower the cost. That upgrade also means improved charging times compared to the older Bolt model as well as an extended range of 315 miles compared to the previous 250.

It was also noted that the overall design of both the exterior and interior is an improvement on an already popular model. The new Bolt is set to be a slightly larger car but still smaller than the top-selling Equinox SUV as well as more aerodynamic, which helps with efficiency. Inside, the car is equipped with Google digital displays.

Chevrolet is just one of many auto manufacturers upping their EV game, including the Nissan Leaf, and Tesla has plans for another more affordable model to its Model 3. With so many options, making the switch to an EV is more attainable than ever. EVs also cut down on other costs, like oil and fluid changes, as well as fueling up at the gas station. According to the Department of Energy, you can save up to $2,200 driving a full electric vehicle.

EVs also offer environmental benefits, like releasing no tailpipe exhaust. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, even if charging the battery comes from a power plant that increases pollution, the overall total is still lower than that of a gas car.

You can combine additional environmental and personal savings by pairing EV charging at home with solar power, which is cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the power grid.

EnergySage offers a free service to compare quotes from local installers and can help you save up to $10,000 on installations, making the addition easy.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.