GM just accomplished a massive feat in the automotive space with one of its vehicles — here's why Americans are rushing to buy them

GM has hit a major milestone with its electric vehicle sales, with plans to expand its options in the near future.

The automaker announced it has officially sold over 300,000 EVs since 2016, making it the second-highest seller behind Tesla, and ahead of traditional competitors Ford and Hyundai, per Electrek. It hit that number thanks to selling a record 32,095 EVs in the third quarter.

"Our strategy is working," GM said in a statement on its website, adding the company is "making it easier for more Americans to switch to EVs, expanding access to public charging and building new charger stalls in convenient locations across the country."

It also noted, "We're offering great new EV options for almost every kind of driver." That includes the "most affordable EV in the US with +315 miles range," Chevy's $35,000 Equinox EV LT, now arriving at dealerships across the U.S., Electrek reported. GM will also introduce new models like the Cadillac Optiq and Escalade IQ later this year and the next-gen Chevy Bolt in 2025.









"If you look at the EV portfolio that we're launching, it is incredibly exciting and incredibly beautiful products. What's most exciting about it is it's across every segment — and affordable options as well," Kristen Siemen, vice president and chief sustainability officer at GM, told The Cool Down's Sue Callaway in October at Climate Week NYC.

GM's milestone is in keeping with the growing popularity of EVs across the country. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that the combined sales of hybrid, plug-in, and battery EVs increased from 19.1% to 21.2% of the market share in the third quarter.

Electric vehicles save consumers about $1,500 on gas and maintenance, and certain models are eligible for a $7500 tax credit through the Inflation Reduction Act. On top of the financial benefits, EVs don't release tailpipe exhaust, helping lead toward a cleaner future for everyone.

"The consumer will choose an EV because there's a robust charging infrastructure, because it's affordable" Mary T. Barra told the New York Times in October, adding that "they love it."

