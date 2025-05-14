Energy expert refutes popular myth about solar power: 'You may be entitled to some better facts'

An energy expert from Cure, a grassroots organization focused on clean energy, set the record straight about solar panel recycling, as some people believe the hardware will end up in landfills.

"You may be entitled to some better facts," the company wrote in the caption of a TikTok video posted to its account (@cure_mn).

The spokesperson explained that "there are companies that recycle solar panels right now. Full stop." He added that it's "completely false" that solar panels cannot be recycled but that the demand for the service is low since the panels can last up to 30 years.

"So the end of life of most systems hasn't been reached yet," he said, noting solar installations have soared in popularity over the last two decades.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on energy bills and help the planet since sun-powered energy doesn't produce pollution. According to EnergySage, the average homeowner can save around $50,000 on electricity over their solar system's lifetime, which equates to roughly $125 per month.

If you have a 5-kilowatt system, a common starting point for many solar installations, you can reduce your home's pollution footprint by around 5.3 tons per year — more than the emissions from a gas-powered car annually.

If you're ready to go solar, EnergySage's free tools can provide solar installation estimates and allow you to compare quotes. By using the online marketplace, the average person can snag nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations, making it a valuable service for anyone interested in a rooftop solar system.

Homeowners can save even more with the federal solar tax credit offered through the Inflation Reduction Act, which shaves 30% off installation costs. However, President Donald Trump has said he wants to repeal certain portions of the IRA, though that would require an act of Congress. Still, with its future uncertain, it's best to claim rebates and tax credits while you can.

You can feel even better about installing solar panels knowing that they can be recycled at the end of their lifespans. A growing number of facilities are dedicated to recovering materials from them, such as glass, silicon, and metal components, allowing the materials to be reused in other products.

In the r/solar subreddit, one user asked about the disposal options for solar panels, and commenters had helpful suggestions.

"About 80% of a solar panel is glass and aluminum. Very easily recyclable materials and not toxic waste at all," one user said.

"If you are in the US, several companies, including We Recycle Solar (Arizona), SOLARCYCLE (Texas), and Strategic Solar Recycling (Nevada), use advanced technology to recycle the panels and extract their raw materials," another shared.

