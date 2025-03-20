  • Business Business

Steel manufacturer takes major step to cut energy costs with massive new project: 'Thrilled to have completed this significant milestone'

This installation will have a significant impact.

by Matthew Marini
Photo Credit: Charter Steel

Charter Steel, Wisconsin's largest industrial energy consumer, has taken a groundbreaking step toward sustainability by launching Wisconsin's largest behind-the-meter solar installation. 

This massive solar project marks a significant shift toward renewable energy in the industrial sector.

This 19.5-megawatt project is expected to generate approximately 30,000 megawatt-hours of electricity annually, supplying over 20% of the plant's yearly energy consumption. 

The initiative is an example of a company aiming to reduce its carbon footprint and stabilize energy costs. It was developed in collaboration with SunVest Solar.

The steel industry is one of the most energy-intensive sectors, historically dependent on fossil fuels for production, so any improvement can make a big difference. 

By investing in solar energy, Charter is also setting an example of how heavy industries can transition to cleaner, more sustainable operations. This project will help to reduce the company's carbon dioxide pollution and flatten electricity costs, shielding the business from market price fluctuations.

Beyond cost savings, the environmental benefits are substantial. Solar power generates electricity without producing greenhouse gases, meaning this installation will significantly reduce air pollution and help combat increasing global temperatures. 

This solar initiative is also a win for the local community and the broader economy. By harnessing renewable energy, Charter is contributing to a cleaner power grid while also introducing new job opportunities in the renewable energy sector. 

Other companies are taking similar steps. Estuary Power, for example, has secured $340 million in funding to bring solar energy to Las Vegas. 

"We are thrilled to have completed this significant milestone in Wisconsin's renewable energy landscape," said Bram Walters, CEO of SunVest Solar. "This project builds on our deep history in Wisconsin. … It's a testament to how solar energy can empower businesses to take control of their energy future."

