New solar program is transforming the way casinos get energy: 'We are thankful for the support'

​A transformative shift toward renewable energy is underway in Nevada, as the Escape Solar and Storage project promises to deliver clean power to prominent Las Vegas Strip resorts.

This ambitious initiative demonstrates the state's commitment to sustainable energy solutions and highlights the proactive steps taken by major hospitality players to reduce their carbon footprints.​

Reno-based developer Estuary Power has secured $340 million in funding to bring the Escape project to fruition. Located in Lincoln County, just north of Las Vegas, the facility will encompass 900 acres and feature approximately 389,000 bifacial photovoltaic panels.

These advanced panels are designed to capture sunlight on both sides, maximizing energy production efficiency. The project will boast a capacity of 185 megawatts of solar power coupled with 400 megawatt-hours of Tesla battery storage.

After years of demand from climate activists, several major Las Vegas resorts have entered into long-term agreements to source renewable energy from Escape. MGM Resorts International will receive 115 MW of solar power and the entire 400 MWh of battery storage, aligning with its goal to procure 100% renewable electricity in North America by 2030. Caesars Entertainment is set to receive 25 MW, Wynn Las Vegas 20 MW, and the Overton Power District 25 MW.

By providing a significant portion of these resorts' energy needs through renewable sources, the project will reduce reliance on fossil fuels, thereby decreasing greenhouse gas pollution.

The project is also expected to generate nearly $80 million in tax revenue for Lincoln County over its lifespan and create over 250 well-paying construction jobs. These developments will bolster the local economy and grow the region.

Jill Daniel, CEO of Estuary Power, expressed enthusiasm about the project's impact, stating: "We look forward to supplying renewable energy to the iconic Las Vegas Strip and to our valued partner Overton Power District. We are thankful for the support of our financing partners in making the Escape project a reality."

Reactions to this news have been positive. In a discussion on Reddit, one user said, "To put this in perspective, if this operates at a capacity factor of 25% (similar to others in the area), this will produce a little over 1,500GwH of electricity per year."

As construction progresses, this project serves as a beacon of innovation, demonstrating Nevada's leadership in the transition to renewable energy and setting a benchmark for others to emulate.

