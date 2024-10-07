Major energy company moves forward with new solar project that can power up to 14,000 homes — and it's creating dozens of new jobs

When done on a community scale, a renewable energy program can be a real economic enhancement.

Clean energy, more jobs, and economic growth: That's the threefold promise from sustainable power business Avangrid as it begins the installation phase of its latest project, Camino Solar, in the state of California, energynews reported.

According to energynews, Camino Solar "is part of a wider strategy to strengthen [Avangrid's] solar capacity while supporting the transition to clean energy."

The initiative should provide enough energy to power about 14,000 homes by installing over 100,000 units of solar modules (similar to solar panels, but larger — also used to generate electricity from the sun), energynews explained.

Camino Solar, Avangrid's first solar project in California, joins the company's other sustainable energy initiatives in the state, including a nearby wind farm. "This proximity creates synergy between the two types of renewable energy production," noted energynews, "optimizing the use of available resources."

The innovative incorporation of solar and wind energies together, along with "an integrated and responsible approach to land use," are two elements of Avangrid's strategic process that have supported the company's success, energynews added.

Avangrid hopes to stand out amid the competition in an ever-evolving, fast-growing sector focused on lower-cost, less toxic power options, stated energynews. Camino Solar and other project expansions are proving "the company's commitment to meeting the growing demand for clean energy."

Solar power is an energy source carrying way less baggage than dirty energy sources (coal, oil, and gas) and the toxic emissions they release into our world. It's less expensive, healthier, and less harmful.

Making a switch to sustainable energy, rooftop solar, or an electric vehicle certainly bolsters your personal budget — and when done on a community scale, a renewable energy program can be a real economic enhancement.

As energynews detailed, Avangrid's solar project will create "around 100 jobs … almost all of which will be filled by local workers" and "will generate around $15 million in state and local taxes over its lifetime." The publication remarked that this comprehensively beneficial approach, as well as an ongoing adherence "to innovation and sustainability," will be vital in securing industry prominence as well as handling setbacks as they arise.

"Camino Solar, like all our projects, creates jobs and stimulates the local economy," stated Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra, per energynews. Avangrid's website projects the solar modules "to be commercially operational" by next year — meaning a sunnier future may not be so far away.

