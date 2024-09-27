Researchers achieve breakthrough in steel production that could transform the industry: 'For the implementation of a fossil-free process in a full-scale production'

It all adds up to a fascinating method that can make steel and harmless water vapor while cutting heat-trapping air pollution.

An innovative Swedish smelting process that's nearly a decade in the making promises to take the air pollution out of steel production. And the concept has already been proved during a successful trial period, according to a story by Interesting Engineering.

"A couple of years ago, it was more or less seen as a crazy idea," Andreas Regnell, energy company Vattenfall's head of strategic development, said in a video clip about the innovation.

The article lists Vattenfall, steelmaker SSAB, and a mining firm as the developers. The technique, called HYBRIT, could help to reduce the estimated 7% of planet-warming pollution that is reported to come from global steel production if it were to be widely implemented.

The approach makes some changes to the centuries-old blast-furnace procedure used to purify iron ore for steel creation. With HYBRIT, the experts replace coal and natural gas in the hot furnaces with fossil-free hydrogen and iron-ore pellets that have been mined and processed without air pollution, according to another video clip, per SSAB.

Hydrogen is often made using fossil fuels. But HYBRIT uses electrolysis, which is a cleaner method. The World Economic Forum reports that this more planet-friendly technique splits hydrogen from water using renewably generated electricity. The main product is often called green hydrogen, the only type of hydrogen fuel supported by the Sierra Club.

It all adds up to a fascinating method that can make steel and harmless water vapor while cutting heat-trapping air pollution, according to SSAB. That dirty air is linked by scientists and medical experts to a growing list of environmental and health concerns.

In the video clips, the business leaders involved with the process said that cleaning up steelmaking has become part of the strategy.

"It's in the end about ensuring the survival of the companies while we ensure survival of the planet," Vattenfall industry decarbonization head Mikael Nordlander said.

Cleaner steel production techniques are being developed around the world. Bill Gates is involved with a project in Colorado that uses renewable energy, for example.

HYBRIT's developers are now pitching their technique to Swedish energy officials, touting that it could cut carbon dioxide production in the country by 10%. What's more, the iron is claimed to have "better properties" compared to the traditionally made kind, all per the IE report.

"The focus of HYBRIT's technical development has been to build up expertise … for the implementation of a fossil-free process in a full-scale production," HYBRIT Development General Manager Ulf Spolander said in the story.

While European steelmaking may seem like a far-off concern, you can play a role in the advocacy and success of these types of efforts. Staying educated about businesses that are using sustainable practices encourages development, especially when you support them with your buying power. Spotting when companies aren't being truthful about their promises is equally important, discouraging so-called greenwashing.

In Sweden, the HYBRIT team seems ready to move beyond the successful pilot phase with a demonstration plant. IE noted that developing the breakthrough at an industrial scale is the next step, with funding already secured from the European Union.

"The knowledge and experience we have developed during the project will now be focused on continuing the process development, primarily to support … industrialization projects," Spolander said in the story.

