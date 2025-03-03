US solar group signs 7-year power purchase agreement for major 15MW project in Poland: '[It] supports Poland's energy transition'

Emeren Group, a solar project developer headquartered in Connecticut, is expanding its solar energy investments in Poland — its second-largest portfolio in Europe, behind Spain, PV Tech reported.

In December, the group won a seven-year power purchase agreement for a 15-megawatt solar farm project that will mitigate around 16,150 metric tons (17,802 tons) of carbon dioxide each year, according to an Emeren Group press release. This offset amount is equivalent to 3,767 gas-powered cars driven for one year or 1,817,261 gallons of gas consumed, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculator.

Poland, as with many European countries, represents an opportune market to invest in solar and renewable energy.

Since 2020, European countries have experienced soaring gas and electricity prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the EU's dependence on dirty energy imports (previously from Russia), according to the European Commission. The EU's energy import bill, although having fallen in 2024, remains a major financial burden on the European economy.

Exciting large-scale renewable projects like Emeren Group's new solar farm project in Poland will help lower the cost of clean, renewable energy for Poles. These projects will also bolster the local economy, creating jobs for locals.

As solar investments in the country become more frequent, the cost of producing solar will fall, making it the sensible option for the future of the country's energy landscape. A 2022 Carbon Tracker Initiative report backs this point. The report found that Poland's transition from coal-to-clean energy, as opposed to coal-to-gas energy, remains the most economic option for the country and the most sustainable option for the planet.

Poland's Energy Policy until 2040, according to the Polish government's website, outlines the country's plan to switch from coal to renewable energy sources, with a target of the latter producing 32% of the country's electricity by 2030.

Exus Renewables is another renewable energy company that has invested in the country's wind power industry, another source of renewable energy.

"This project not only supports Poland's energy transition but also strengthens the local economy and showcases our ability to deliver impactful renewable energy projects on a global scale," said Yumin Liu, the CEO of Emeren Group, per PV Tech.

