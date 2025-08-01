Innovative company develops game-changing material that could solve major issue with modern construction: 'No longer a laboratory concept'

A French-Canadian partnership is set to revolutionize the construction industry. POINT.P and CarbiCrete have launched France's first production line for cement-free concrete. The innovative building material is reducing the carbon footprint of traditional concrete.

CBS4 reported that both companies are opening a new production line in Hauts-de-France. Operations will begin in the first quarter of 2026. This facility will produce concrete blocks that avoid cement-related emissions.

Standard concrete, while essential for modern construction, has a significant environmental impact. The production of cement is energy-intensive and releases planet-warming carbon pollution.

Cement and concrete production are responsible for 9% of the world's carbon emissions.

CarbiCrete's patented process replaces cement with steel slag. This is an industrial byproduct from the steel industry. The eco-conscious concrete maker is turning waste into a valuable building material.

The concrete hardens by injecting captured carbon dioxide within the blocks. The carbon is wholly removed from the atmosphere.

This technology represents a major leap forward for sustainable construction. The cement-free blocks maintain the same strength and performance as conventional concrete. The difference is its lower carbon footprint.

Decarbonized concrete diverts industrial waste from landfills. It also isolates carbon pollution, offering a dual benefit for the environment. Infrastructure can be built with this material, contributing less to air pollution.

Safer building materials create healthier communities and a healthier planet. A cement-free concrete will reduce the environmental impact of construction.

Industrial deployment of this technology follows a successful pilot project in Quebec. Since 2023, it has proven its solidity, economic promise, and construction potential.

"This launch, a major first in France, is a key part of advancing our strategy towards sustainable, low-carbon construction to meet the needs of our customers," said Nicolas Godet, POINT.P's Managing Director.

The production line aims to produce 20,000 tons of cement-free concrete blocks in its first year. The partnership expects that number to double in the second year. Decarbonized concrete is developing more sustainable building practices.

Jacob Homiller, CEO of CarbiCrete, expressed optimism.

"We see POINT.P… as the ideal partner for scaling our technology. This major milestone paves the way for wider adoption of the CarbiCrete process in Europe and beyond, bringing us closer to realizing our vision of making concrete a climate solution."

Godet added that cement-free concrete is "no longer a laboratory concept, but a tangible, reliable and scalable solution for decarbonizing construction."

