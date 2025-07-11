Company achieves 'technological milestone' with facility built to solve critical issue with modern construction: 'A commitment to the future'

Concrete company Ozinga is building North America's largest low-carbon cement mill, which will help curb the harmful pollution created during manufacturing.

According to Chicago Construction News, the East Chicago facility is expected to produce one million tons of cement materials each year. It will be equipped with six of North America's largest vertical roller mills, the MVR5300-C6 from Gebr. Pfeiffer. These rollers maximize efficiency to create top-quality concrete materials while reducing pollution. Operations are set to begin in 2026.

This facility will create approximately 150 construction and long-term full-time jobs, boosting the regional economy. East Chicago mayor Anthony Copeland said of the project, it's "the kind of investment that strengthens communities and provides real opportunity for local families," per CCN.

A sustainable cement production process can also reduce manufacturing costs. This could mean more affordable construction, making it easier for people to build businesses and homes.

The plant's high-tech design can also improve overall concrete performance. The use of sustainable alternative materials can reduce the time, labor, and resources needed to produce concrete. Top-quality concrete materials can be produced without compromising efficiency while also benefiting the environment.

This cement facility is a win for Chicago's economy — and the planet. The ASTM C989-compliant slag cement and proprietary CarbonSense™ blends meet ASTM C1157 standards, reducing carbon pollution by as much as 80%. The plant will offset over 771,000 tons of pollution every year.

Currently, concrete production accounts for 8% of global carbon pollution, according to PSCI. Carbon dioxide is a planet-warming gas, and excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere accelerates changes to the climate. This means drastic weather conditions, rampant disease spread, and food and water insecurity. It also means severe air pollution. Breathing in these harmful gases and particles can lead to a range of health issues.

This concrete plant is a step toward a cleaner, cooler future for everyone. It will lessen the industry's impact on air pollution, so everyone can breathe better air.

Timothy Burden, president of Gebr. Pfeiffer Americas said, "This isn't just a plant — it's a technological milestone," as reported by CCN.

"Ozinga has always believed that true innovation isn't just about progress, it's about purpose," said the company's CEO, Marty Ozinga. "This facility is more than a plant. It's a commitment to the future of American manufacturing, to sustainable building, and to strengthening American communities for generations to come."

