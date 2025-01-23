Scientists unveil 3D-printed concrete with a surprising hidden benefit — here's how it will change construction

"It demonstrates the possibility of using CO2 produced by power plants or other industries for 3D concrete printing."

Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) say they've developed an innovative 3D-printed concrete that is not only stronger and more flexible than past versions but much better for the environment, too.

Their method takes aim at the vast pollution generated by global concrete production, which heavily uses cement as a binding agent. The World Economic Forum reported that in 2022, cement manufacturing produced 1.6 billion metric tons (1.76 billion U.S. tons) of carbon — 8% of the world's carbon pollution.

The NTU Singapore team innovated on their own past 3D-printed concrete techniques by injecting carbon and steam, gathered from the by-products of industrial processes, into their concrete mix as they printed the structure. The injected carbon transformed into a solid form that stayed locked into the concrete material. Simultaneously, the steam enhanced carbon absorption in the concrete mix, which improved the attributes of the materials.

The new method aided carbon capture by an impressive 38% in lab testing, according to a news release. The gains on past 3D-printed concrete attempts weren't just limited to carbon capture. Researchers touted a 50% increase in printability, which signifies that the concrete can be more efficiently shaped and printed. The newly-formed concrete also could bear 36.8% more weight and flex 45.3% more before breaking, per the scientists.

"Our newly developed 3D concrete printing system offers a carbon reducing alternative by not only improving the mechanical properties of concrete but also contributing to reducing the sector's environmental impact," said principal investigator of the study, Professor Tan Ming Jen. "It demonstrates the possibility of using CO2 produced by power plants or other industries for 3D concrete printing."

The NTU Singapore researchers join a number of similar efforts to aid carbon capture in concrete and reduce its environmental impact. A startup called CarbonCure Technologies, with funding from Microsoft and Amazon, is similarly working on a "green concrete" solution. Other initiatives include an Australian team using coffee grounds to strengthen concrete and an English team using olivine to capture carbon. Meanwhile, University of Virginia researchers are exploring a plant-based additive to concrete that could be 3D-printed in.

The hope is that these more planet-friendly concrete production methods can emerge long-term and make a dent in carbon pollution that is heating the planet to record levels with dangerous consequences. The NTU Singapore group has high hopes for their method to make a major impact on the concrete industry's pollution.

"Our proposed system shows how capturing carbon dioxide and using it in 3D concrete printing could lead to stronger, more eco-friendly buildings, advancing construction technology," said study co-author Dr. Daniel Tay.

The team hopes to quickly get to work on that with a U.S. patent application already in the works. Another initiative will be to enhance the 3D-printing process and possibly substitute waste gases in place of pure carbon, per the news release.

