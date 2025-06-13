France announces staggering $20 billion in investments for key initiatives: 'We need to build up our sovereignty'

"It's not in 10 years' time that we can wake up."

The 8th annual Choose France summit at the Palace of Versailles last month is set to bring €20 billion (nearly $23 billion USD) in strategic investments to the country, according to French President Emmanuel Macron, per a Reuters report. These pledged investments will span projects across defense, clean energy, and artificial intelligence, helping keep France and Europe ahead of the curve in a cleaner economy.

According to a recent Élysée press release, France has ranked Europe's top, most attractive country for foreign investors for the sixth year in a row. The success of Choose France, a global economic summit that attracts global industry leaders, investors, and business executives to France, is a testament to this achievement.

Since its kickoff in 2018, Choose France has procured over €87.8 billion (about $100 billion USD) in investments, which has created over 163,000 jobs throughout the country, per the Élysée press release.

This year's pledge investments include €6.4 billion ($7.3 billion USD) by U.S. logistics giant Prologis to support four data centers in Paris, France, as well as €1 billion ($1.1 billion USD) by Revolut, a London-based fintech banking company, to expand operations in France.

Portuguese aerospace company, Tekever, plans to build a drone-building factory in southwest France to support the company's aerospace, defense, and security mission.

These projects, among many more, contribute to what President Macron describes as an "awakening" for France that keeps the country strong, secure, and competitive on a global scale.

"We need to build up our sovereignty, our strategic autonomy, our independence in terms of energy, materials and rare resources, but also in terms of key skills and technologies," President Macron said in an interview with the Economist.

The race to become competent leaders in AI, clean tech, and defense and security drives massive progress toward a clean energy economy. Global business leaders are not only pursuing the most advanced forms of clean technology, but they're also finding ways to responsibly consume energy for their tech.

Microsoft, for example, has launched a zero-water cooling initiative at its data centers to continue making progress in AI while conserving clean water. Google has employed a solar farm in Oklahoma to supply its data centers with clean, renewable energy.

The growing clean energy economy provides attractive investment and growth opportunities for investors and countries, as sustainability-focused businesses prove to be financially smart companies to back.

"If we don't have clean tech and AI now, it's not in ten years' time that we can wake up. European gradualism is not adapted to a time of disruption," President Macron said, per the Economist.

