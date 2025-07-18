Company makes stunning discovery using commonly discarded material to make cement: 'This is a significant breakthrough'

The impact goes much further.

What used to be considered waste may now be thought of as a valuable raw building material.

According to World Cement, Finnish material and technology company Betolar has found the industrial slag and mine tailings left over from the company's metal separation technology can be used for the production of green concrete.

This green concrete reportedly matched traditional Portland cement in a 28-day compressive strength test and is stronger than binder made from blast furnace slag.

This is a boon for Betolar because not only is the company extracting precious metals, but now the waste left from that process also has significant value.

It's also great news for the planet.

Concrete production creates billions of metric tons of carbon pollution every year, according to a study by the Princeton Student Climate Initiative.

The cement used to make concrete is made by heating clay, limestone, and other materials in a kiln. Carbon dioxide is released due to the energy used to heat the materials, and from the chemical reaction that takes place when the materials are heated.

For every pound of concrete produced, nearly a pound of carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere, according to the Princeton study. It's because of that process that the concrete industry is responsible for 8% of global carbon pollution, which is one of the main drivers of the planet overheating that leads to more extreme weather.

This development also reduces the amount of mining that has to be done for virgin materials, which also creates carbon pollution.

But the impact goes much further. This process and the use of waste to make green concrete also keeps that waste out of landfills where it can leak into the soil or nearby bodies of water.

"Our metal extraction technology enables both the efficient recovery of valuable metals and the production of low-carbon green cement from the same material stream," said Betolar President and CEO Tuija Kalpala.

"This is a significant breakthrough in the comprehensive utilization of industrial sidestreams and mine tailings."

