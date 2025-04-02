Home energy expert reveals everything you need to know before upgrading your HVAC: 'The federal government and ... states offer huge incentives'

When it comes time to upgrade or replace an HVAC system, experts are advising homeowners to make a simple choice that could save them thousands of dollars.

The scoop

EnergySage discussed the value of upgrading your old HVAC into a heat pump system. These energy-efficient appliances can save money and come with an added eco-friendly bonus.

Heat pumps are all-in-one HVAC systems that can provide all of your home's heating and cooling needs. These all-electric appliances are way more energy-efficient than traditional HVACs, using up to 50% less energy than your old AC, boiler, or furnace.

Heat pumps use electricity to move heat from colder spaces to warmer spaces and vice versa, similar to how a refrigerator works. Basic heat pumps have been around since the 1970s but were more common in warmer climates. Technological improvements have now made high-performance heat pumps a great choice in cold climates.

Heat pumps can be installed as an upgrade to an existing HVAC, or "mini-split" heat pumps can easily be added to homes without existing ductwork.

How it's helping

One of the biggest benefits of upgrading to a heat pump is the cost savings.

Heating and cooling costs make up the bulk of your home's utility bills. Upgrading from traditional HVAC to an ultra-efficient heat pump offers long-term savings by lowering energy bills.

There are other financial benefits to making the switch. According to EnergySage, a key driver of the tech's surge in popularity is that "the federal government and several states now offer huge incentives to many homeowners and business owners who install them."

Many heat pumps are eligible for federal tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act, which can cover up to $2,000 when you make the upgrade. While the future of these incentives is uncertain, an act of Congress would be required to eliminate them. Some states, local governments, and utility companies offer additional rebates that could potentially save you thousands of dollars.

Heat pumps are also gaining popularity due to their positive environmental impact.

Unlike traditional furnaces, heat pumps use electricity instead of burning dirty fuels, which reduces the planet-heating pollution produced by your home. Plus, since heat pumps are so energy efficient, they use less electricity overall.

Heat pumps can save even more money when paired with other eco-friendly upgrades like rooftop solar.

While upgrading to a heat pump might feel like a daunting task, there are many tools out there to help find the right system at a great price.

Mitsubishi, for example, can connect you with trained professionals in its trusted network. They can advise on the best system for your needs and get your new system up and running.

What everyone's saying

People frequently take to social media to discuss experiences after switching to a heat pump.

"Very happy and the big difference is that the house is warm all of the time," wrote one user on Reddit.

"A heat pump is absolutely the greatest thing ever," said another user.

