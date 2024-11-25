Expert warns concerning weather pattern could have a dire impact on American agriculture: 'Outlook does not bode well'

A developing weather pattern could bring challenging drought conditions to key U.S. farming regions this winter, affecting millions of Americans' food prices and water availability.

What's happening?

In late October, more than a quarter of the continental United States was experiencing moderate drought conditions, with the situation worsening in America's breadbasket, according to Invezz.

On Oct. 21, the figure rose to 52% of U.S. wheat-growing areas, up from 44% two weeks prior, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center.

"Unfortunately, after a brief period in the spring of 2024 with minimal drought conditions across the country, more than a quarter of the land mass in the continental U.S. is currently in at least a moderate drought," Brad Pugh of NOAA's Climate Prediction Center said. "And the winter precipitation outlook does not bode well for widespread relief."

Even more concerning, a developing La Niña weather pattern suggests these dry conditions could persist or worsen through winter.

Why is this drought concerning?

The timing couldn't be worse for farmers, who are planting winter wheat crops for next summer's harvest. Since America is the world's fifth-largest wheat producer, farming conditions may impact global food supplies and prices.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The drought's effects extend beyond agriculture. Combined with similar conditions in other major wheat-producing regions such as Russia, global wheat supplies could drop to their lowest levels in nine years. This storm of circumstances affects everything from the cost of your morning toast to the stability of global food markets.

What's being done about the drought?

While we can't control the weather, communities and farmers are adapting with innovative solutions.

Modern farming techniques including planting drought-resistant crop varieties and using precision irrigation systems help conserve water. Many farmers are also diversifying their crops to mitigate risk and maintain soil health.

🗣️ Do you worry about how much food you throw away?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

At home, you can help by making small changes. Installing water-efficient fixtures, fixing leaks promptly, and choosing drought-resistant plants for your garden saves money on your water bill and conserves this resource for farming communities.

International cooperation is also picking up steam. The International Grains Council is monitoring global wheat production and consumption patterns, helping countries prepare for supply changes. This approach keeps food supplies stable, even when regions face shortages.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.