Scientists warn future weather event could cause catastrophic problem off West Coast — here's what's happening

The team of researchers is providing key evidence that could help policymakers better safeguard communities against future catastrophes.

A group of climate scientists has discovered that future atmospheric rivers could cause a devastating rise in sea levels. According to a recent report shared by Phys.org, researchers conducted a simulation study on ocean level rise, identifying the West Coast as a high-risk area for increased sea levels and storm surges.

What's happening?

A team of climate specialists from the NSF National Center for Atmospheric Research, Climate and Global Dynamics Lab, Texas A&M University, and Pennsylvania State University has published evidence revealing the impact of ocean level rise from future atmospheric rivers.

As global temperatures continue to rise, climate experts are studying how ocean levels are changing. With more carbon entering the atmosphere, temperatures are rising, which in turn increases sea levels and makes the ocean more acidic.

These changes have a direct impact on atmospheric rivers — long regions of water vapor that move through the sky. When ARs move across the Pacific Ocean and eventually reach the North American shoreline, the impact can be similar to storm surges from hurricanes.

By factoring in rising temperatures and more acidic oceans, the researchers created a model that predicts future ARs and their impact on the West Coast. Their findings show that ARs will become more frequent and will bring stronger winds and rain.

Along with wind and rain impacts, the researchers looked into ocean level rise and found that future ARs could result in an increase in sea level by 200%. That dramatic rise in water levels would be catastrophic for communities along California's coast, according to the report.

Why are future atmospheric rivers important?

Future ARs pose a direct threat to shoreline communities in Oregon, Washington state, and California. Densely populated areas, such as Los Angeles, are also at risk of more intense wind and rain due to ARs, per the study's findings.

Rising sea levels, in conjunction with more wind and rain, can result in severe flooding, mudslides, and high winds in high-risk areas. Although extreme weather events have always been a part of Earth's history, the use of dirty energy has exacerbated these storms, making weather patterns, such as ARs, more powerful and dangerous.

What's being done about rising ocean levels?

Climate specialists hope their research spreads awareness about lesser-known yet equally devastating impacts of rising global temperatures. According to the researchers, rising ocean levels along shorelines hit by ARs have not been thoroughly studied.

As a result, by publishing their findings in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, the climate scientists are providing key evidence that could help policymakers better safeguard communities against future catastrophes.

