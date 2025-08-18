Business owners brace for sweeping ban on popular product: 'We were prepared to pivot and adapt'

On September 1, the sale of certain disposable vapes will be banned throughout the state of Texas. While the move can be seen as a major victory for the environment, many business owners remain concerned about their future.

As the Dallas Morning News reported, Texas Senate Bill 2024 enacts a sweeping ban on a wide range of vape products that may limit the amount of harmful plastic waste and e-waste produced in the state. The ban targets vapes manufactured in or marketed from China as well as e-cigarettes that contain intoxicating substances other than nicotine, such as hemp-derived cannabinoids.

Violations of the ban will now be considered a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000 per offense. However, the penalties may become much more severe if vape products are sold to minors.

While the bill aims to protect minors from vapes and other substances, the move is seen as a massive blow to vape and THC retailers. Yelena Yuen, co-owner of The Glass House TX, explained the tough position that the legislation puts her in as a business owner. "It's not just me and my husband. We have to worry about our family and our employees, and that's what I worry about. I don't want to put them, or anyone, our customers, into a bad situation," Yuen said.

Disposable vape products have been seen as a large pollutor for years. Their plastic casings, non-biodegradable components, and hazardous materials like lithium batteries and nicotine salts can lead to substantial waste production. This can cause potential environmental damage from microplastic pollution and the leaching of chemicals into the ground and nearby waterways.

Vape bans can significantly reduce sales for local businesses, potentially forcing many independent shops to adjust on the fly or risk closing down. Hans Enriquez, owner of Lazydaze dispensaries, noted the impact that the ban will have on his business. "We do sell hemp vapes and concentrates, and with that bill passing, we will probably be losing that revenue," Enriquez said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

However, the business owner acknowledged that adapting to the current economic landscape shouldn't be too hard. "We were prepared to pivot and adapt. We absolutely would survive as a coffee shop while still providing a cannabis-themed experience," added Enriquez.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



