California Senate passes plug-in solar bill letting residents use wall outlets to cut power costs

California lawmakers just moved a step closer to making plug-in solar easier to use at home.

As pv magazine reported, the state Senate passed SB 868, dubbed the "Plug And Play Solar Act," on a bipartisan 35-1 vote. The proposal now heads to the Assembly, where lawmakers have until August 31 to send bills to the governor for final approval this session.

What's happening?

If enacted, the bill would create a legal definition for "portable solar generation devices," which comprises small solar setups, such as balcony solar panels or plug-in photovoltaics, according to pv magazine. These systems would send electricity into a home's wiring through a standard 120-volt outlet and use a small inverter limited to 1,200 watts of AC output.

The measure would also exempt these devices from rules that typically require homeowners to pay a fee and get permission from their utility before connecting solar equipment to the grid.

"The cost of electricity has risen to absurd levels, and plug-in solar is an easy way families can lower costs," state Sen. Scott Wiener, who introduced the bill in early January, said in a statement on May 19 after the vote.

California's proposal was modeled on Utah's 2025 HB 340 and follows similar balcony solar legislation passed in six other states. Two of those measures are still awaiting governors' signatures, pv magazine noted.

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Why does it matter?

Renters, apartment dwellers, and people with shaded roofs or tighter budgets are often shut out of the savings solar can provide. Plug-in systems could offer a simpler, lower-cost way to bring solar power into the home.

California electricity prices have become a major burden for many households. If the bill becomes law, residents could have a more accessible way to trim utility costs without committing to a large installation or navigating a lengthy approval process.

The policy could also expand clean energy use in places where rooftop systems do not make much sense, such as balconies, patios, and small outdoor spaces. In turn, that could help more people reduce their reliance on electricity generated from sources like oil and gas, cutting the pollution tied to home energy use.

California is also widely viewed as a critical market for the technology, as pv magazine noted. The state has long been a solar leader, so broader acceptance there could influence what other states do next.

What's next?

If the Assembly approves the bill and the governor signs it, the law would remove a key barrier that has made these systems harder to use, even as some companies already sell them in the state.

Businesses and organizations, including APsystems, Craftstrom, and the nonprofit Bright Saver, are already offering plug-in solar products in California, according to pv magazine. The legislation could give those products firmer legal footing.

The bill would add to a growing range of options beyond full rooftop solar, including smaller-scale systems and other clean energy upgrades. People who cannot install panels on a roof may soon have another practical tool for lowering monthly bills.

"These systems are simple, practical and proven," said Bernadette Del Chiaro, senior vice president for California of the Environmental Working Group, in a statement to pv magazine. "They give people the ability to plug into clean energy savings immediately."

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