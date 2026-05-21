Illegal in 47 states, plug-and-play solar panels see major legalization push

"Every legislator wants their constituency to have less trouble meeting their energy demands."

Imagine placing solar panels on your balcony, connecting them to a normal outlet, and stressing a little bit less about rising energy costs. This possibility is quickly becoming a reality for many Americans.

Canary Media shared that approximately half of U.S. states are exploring legislation on plug-in solar panels, also known as balcony solar. These preassembled kits enable residents to create clean energy without needing professional installation.

Many utility companies and local governments place restrictions on solar installations. While balcony solar isn't widely banned, it isn't explicitly approved or permitted in many states.

However, a new wave of legislation is beginning to change that across the U.S. In fact, Utah, Colorado, and Maine already have bills that allow plug-and-play solar panels.

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A law opening the door for a plug-and-play energy upgrade could be meaningful for families feeling the pressure of soaring energy costs.

Regardless of when balcony solar becomes allowed in your state, you don't have to wait to benefit from a solar upgrade. In fact, the experts at EnergySage can help you estimate your potential savings and connect you with fast, competitive installation quotes.

Cora Stryker, co-founder of Bright Saver, a nonprofit that promotes plug-in solar, emphasized the urgency for balcony solar in America as many individuals face financial challenges due to rising fuel, food, and energy costs.

"It's about energy affordability," Stryker told Canary Media. "Every legislator wants their constituency to have less trouble meeting their energy demands."

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Unlike traditional rooftop solar, balcony solar panels do not require complicated installations. In turn, the high-tech units open the door for homeowners and renters alike to benefit from cleaner energy generated from the sun.

While it may take time for all states to adopt laws allowing plug-and-play units, homeowners in all states can already access cleaner energy through EnergySage.

EnergySage's marketplace can help you understand the best solar option for your home and budget, and the company can save you up to $10,000 on the cost of purchases and installations.

To learn about solar incentives and the average cost of panels in your area, check out EnergySage's helpful mapping tool. It can give you peace of mind and ensure you lock in the best deal possible on a clean energy upgrade.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, lower energy costs, and even go off-grid. Batteries store excess solar energy for use during peak pricing or grid failures, improving both savings and reliability.

EnergySage's free tools can help you explore home battery options and compare competitive installation options.

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