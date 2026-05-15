One of the reddest states in America started a clean energy movement: 'It's a common sense, no brainer thing'

"It's great for anyone who wants a little solar power but does not want to pay $30,000 for a roof install."

A bipartisan law that passed in Utah is allowing the state to start a clean energy trend in the United States: plug-in solar panels that can lower electric bills without the upfront costs of a full rooftop installation.

The initial bill, HB 340, sponsored in the Utah House and Senate by Republicans, "modifies provisions related to residential solar energy generation by creating a new category for small portable solar generation devices."

These portable systems, sometimes called "balcony solar" or "plug-and-play solar panels," let people make electricity at home through a regular outlet. They cost a fraction of the price when compared to their rooftop counterparts.

But until HB 340, they were prohibited across the entire U.S., despite having gained popularity in Europe. Since the enactment of HB 340 into law, dozens of other states have followed suit, introducing legislation to allow these balcony solar panel arrays.

Plug-in solar could make renewable energy cheaper and more accessible for people who have often been shut out of the market. Anyone from renters and condo owners to homeowners looking to save money can benefit from this.

HB 340's main sponsor, Utah state Representative Raymond Ward told Grist, "It's great for anyone who wants a little solar power but does not want to pay $30,000 for a roof install."

FROM OUR PARTNER Support pets in need with these special-edition memory foam shoes BOBS from Skechers has helped over 2 million shelter pets around the world — and the charity program just announced this year’s Paws for a Cause design-winning sneakers. These "hound huggers" and "kitten kicks" sneakers are machine washable and equipped with memory foam insoles. Plus, they were designed by passionate students who were inspired by their very own rescue pets. BOBS from Skechers is also committed to donating half a million dollars to the Best Friends Animal Society this year to help every dog and cat experience the safety and support of a loving home. Learn More

Now, Bright Saver, a nonprofit that advocates for balcony solar adoption, is tracking bills similar to HB 340 across the country. According to the nonprofit, at least 30 states and Washington, D.C., have considered legislation to mimic Utah's success.

The co-founder of Bright Saver, Cora Stryker, told Canary Media, "It's about energy affordability. Every legislator wants their constituency to have less trouble meeting their energy demands."

As reported by Grist, Stryker also said, "It's a common-sense, no-brainer thing that should keep sweeping the country."

And the momentum is real. Since Utah's passage of HB 340, two additional states, Maine and Colorado, have signed balcony solar measures into law. Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, and New Hampshire have had their legislation pass both chambers. They await decisions from their respective governors on whether to veto or sign them into law.

To see the status of balcony solar legislation in each U.S. state, check out Canary Media's interactive map.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.