'Edison owes us $1,100/year': Homeowners share their stories about massive solar savings

"We don't cringe when turning on the AC in summer months."

A Reddit thread about Tesla Powerwall savings is getting attention as homeowners compare what happened to their electric bills after adding battery storage to rooftop solar panel systems.

The conversation began after a user in the r/TeslaSolar subreddit asked homeowners how much money they saved after installing a Tesla Powerwall system.

Upgrading to home solar and battery backup systems is becoming one of the smartest investments homeowners can make to reduce high electricity bills and protect against frustrating power outages — and the responses in this post highlighted exactly why so many people are making the switch.

For instance, one homeowner in Southern California explained that through their Powerwall and solar panel system, they've been able to save a significant amount on electricity costs.

"Edison owes us $1,100/year," they explained. "We have a $0 bill. … We don't cringe when turning on the AC in summer months and we have room to expand our power usage to an EV in the future."

Over the past decade, battery and solar technologies have improved dramatically, and more and more governments and companies are making clean energy upgrades more accessible for homeowners.

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One recent example is Generac. The brand trusted for its conventional backup generators now has battery backup options to ensure homeowners have the most secure energy possible based on their home and budget.

Although many users chimed in with success stories, others made it clear that every homeowner's situation is different. It's important to understand your local electricity prices and net metering policies to understand which clean energy upgrade is best for your situation.

A battery backup does not create savings on its own. It stores electricity so homeowners can use it later. In areas with strong net metering, adding a battery may not change the economics much because the grid already functions like a kind of storage system. But in places where utilities pay very little for exported solar electricity, or where electricity becomes far more expensive during peak evening hours, batteries can have a much larger effect.

Regardless of where you live, a battery backup and solar panels can help make your energy more secure and even help you cut ties with the electricity grid entirely.

Another solar panel and battery owner said their setup has helped transform their home's energy system.

"From March-October, I'm almost always off the grid," they explained.

For homeowners, the takeaway is simple: depending on your energy setup, backup batteries can significantly reduce electricity costs and, when paired with solar panels, provide an added layer of energy security during outages and peak-rate periods.

If these testimonials have you curious about a home battery backup, check out Generac. Its free tools can help you explore estimated costs, financing options, potential energy savings, and available incentives and tax credits for home battery systems.

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