Government documents reveal Tesla-rival automaker's new model: 'Looks like a slightly scaled-down version'

While Tesla is struggling, Chinese rival BYD is steaming ahead with another enticing offer on the electric vehicle market.

CnEVPost reported on the launch of a new hybrid SUV, the N8L, that will arrive on their luxury sub-brand, Denza. The news was uncovered via regulatory filings, which is the final process in China that must be approved before the model can go on sale.

The N8L vehicle seats six, and CnEVPost assessed that it "looks like a slightly scaled-down version" of the Denza brand's N9, which recently had its 10,000th vehicle come off the production line.

The regulatory filings released by China's government don't reveal information like the expected cost of the vehicle or the release date, but they do have some of the N8L's specs.

For instance, the top speed is 220 km/hr (~136 miles per hour), and the vehicle comes equipped with a front motor and two rear motors. It also measures 5,258 millimeters long (~17 feet) and 1,999 millimeters wide (~6.5 feet).

Reading between the lines, the N8L should come in at a lower price point than the N9, which starts at RMB 389,800 (~$54,250 USD). Interestingly, BYD is well-known for its ultra-low-priced EVs like the Dolphin, which retails for around $20,000.

Clearly, the brand isn't limiting itself to one price point. Denza also recently unveiled a fully-electric sports car at a mere $40,000 price tag.

BYD also has its sights set on exciting developments like ultra-fast charging and a potential all-solid-state battery by 2027.

For drivers weighing the pros and cons of the switch, EVs already come with a host of positives for users, including industry-low maintenance costs, a reduction in individual tailpipe pollution, major fuel savings, and a quieter ride.

While BYD vehicles aren't expected to come to the U.S. soon, the brand's innovation can be seen as a positive in pushing rivals to develop better products to compete internationally.

