Tesla struggles continue as latest model launch stalls — here's what the company is doing now

Hundreds of Tesla Launch Edition Model Ys reportedly remain unsold, including many with white interiors that were thought to be sold out.

These electric vehicles are sitting in inventory and are still available to buy in multiple states.

What's happening?

As CarScoops reported, many of the Model Ys have yet to be sold in the United States despite their much-anticipated limited release.

CarScoops observed that Tesla continued to quietly add more of these EVs to its inventory every few days. The auto magazine was not surprised about this sales difficulty considering Tesla's recent declines.

Multiple colors of the vehicle are still available as well as high-end features to entice clean energy drivers. Among the features are Acceleration Boost, Full-Self-Driving Beta capability, and dual-motor all-wheel drive. Depending on wheel size, the cars have estimated driving ranges of 303 to 327 miles before needing a charge.

Why are limited edition EV sales important?

Specialty auto sales such as this are significant because they can spark market interest and advance widespread EV adoption. Limited edition EVs create a sense of exclusivity, which can lead to increased interest in EVs and the technologies they offer.

However, failed sales of limited edition vehicles can harm automakers because they can damage a brand's image and waste resources on specialized production and promotion. Poor sales can also create public perceptions that EVs aren't in demand or worth it, discouraging drivers from trading their gas-powered cars for cleaner, greener options.

What's being done to expand EV ownership?

The good news is that if you are interested in one of these special Model Ys, you may still be able to buy one. The auto experts at CarScoops wrote that the premium price for the Launch Edition Model Y may be worth it to drivers who value the extra features.

Launch series editions come with a $59,990 sticker price, which drops by $7,500 with a federal EV tax credit.

You can save even more on EV ownership if you install solar panels for personal charging. It's cheaper and more self-sufficient to charge an EV with solar energy than rely on public charging stations or the strained, dirty energy-fueled grid.

EnergySage makes it easy to compare solar panel quotes from trusted local installers and save up to $10,000 on an installation to power your home and vehicle.

With the cost of EVs declining, an increasing number of used EVs available, and valuable rebates to cash in, now is an ideal time to make your next car an EV. Despite trends with Tesla, driving an electric vehicle of remains one of the best things you can do for your long-term savings and the planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.