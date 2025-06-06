Tesla hit with shocking sales news in key market: 'This is a watershed moment'

For the first time ever, Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has sold more electric vehicles in a single month in Europe than Tesla.

What's happening?

According to a press release from JATO Dynamics, BYD sold 7,231 EVs across 28 European countries in April, just edging out Tesla's 7,165.

Although it might not seem like an enormous victory, analysts say it marks a big shift. Felipe Munoz, a Global Analyst at JATO, offered up a take that may not come as a surprise to some.

"China is not only the world leader in BEVs; its automakers are global leaders in plug-in hybrid vehicles too," Munoz explained. "To gain traction in Europe, its carmakers have responded to the threat posed by tariffs by focusing on other powertrains, such as plug-in hybrids, to maintain the momentum behind their global expansion plans."

Car buyers in Europe have become more open to Chinese EVs in recent months, especially since brands like BYD are priced more competitively than many local options.

Despite tariffs enacted by the EU, registrations of EVs made by Chinese automakers in April rose by 59% as a whole compared to the same timespan in 2024.

Meanwhile, Tesla's popularity in Europe has continued to take a substantial hit. Its sales dropped a massive 49% year over year in April, pushing it down to 11th place for the month out of the top 25 most-registered EV brands.

Why is BYD outselling Tesla important?

Tesla's April tumble in the European EV market continues the rough start to 2025 for the company.

Tesla revealed a massive drop in car sales in its first quarter sales report. This comes after widespread protests of Tesla and its dealerships. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stirred up animosity, partly thanks to his involvement with the U.S. government. Some consumers who view driving a Tesla as a political statement have spurned the brand for other options.

While the marginal loss to BYD in April doesn't necessarily spell trouble for Tesla in the long term, it may point to a sizable shift in the overall EV market in Europe.

"Although the difference between the two brands' monthly sales totals may be small, the implications are enormous," noted Munoz.

"This is a watershed moment for Europe's car market, particularly when you consider that Tesla has led the European BEV market for years, while BYD only officially began operations beyond Norway and the Netherlands in late 2022," Munoz added.

What's being done about Tesla's sales slump?

Founded in 1995, BYD didn't begin its production of EVs until 2008. Since then, the company has slowly grown into a formidable competitor in the EV arena. BYD has steadily introduced well-received new models that have given Tesla a run for its money.

Automakers like Ford, Hyundai, and more have also increased their development of electric vehicles, with consumer demand for the more eco-friendly, cost-effective EVs proving to be a lucrative business opportunity.

During a conference call in April, Musk assured investors that Tesla was ready to recapture its magic.

"We're not on the ragged edge of death, not even close," Musk stated. "There are some challenges, and I expect that this year will probably be some unexpected bumps this year but I remain extremely optimistic about the future of the company."

In an effort to turn the ship around, Musk has stepped away from his role at the Department of Government Efficiency and committed more of his time to Tesla. But as some experts have noted, Tesla's reputation has been severely impacted by Musk.

Gordon Johnson, an analyst at GLJ Research, believes that the damage done to the company is "100% irreversible."

