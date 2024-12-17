Swiss company unveils adorable electric car inspired by iconic 1950s design: 'The most stylish vehicle for Europe's summer destinations'

"An idea we've had in mind for years, and it's finally become a reality."

The Microlino Spiaggina shows that even the tiniest electric vehicles can make a big impact, blending sustainability with vintage charm.

The Swiss microcar maker Microlino released its Spiaggina model in October, according to Electrek. The concept is simple: a playful electric car inspired by classic 1950s beach vehicles. The result is an eye-catching EV that blends nostalgic design with modern electric efficiency, creating a buzz among eco-conscious consumers and vintage car lovers alike.

The Spiaggina's design features an open-top retro style, no doors, and woven cord seating that's both unique and functional. Underneath its stylish exterior, the Spiaggina delivers on eco-friendly performance. It also features no tailpipe emissions, a quiet motor, and reduced fuel and maintenance costs. Its 143-mile range makes it practical for commutes or leisurely weekend outings, proving small can be mighty.

"The Microlino Spiaggina is an idea we've had in mind for years, and it's finally become a reality. It will be the most stylish vehicle for Europe's summer destinations like Portofino, St. Tropez, or Ibiza," said co-founder Merlin Ouboter, per Electrek.









EVs offer a range of benefits that make them an attractive choice for many people. For starters, EVs are often less expensive to maintain than traditional gas-powered cars. They have fewer moving parts, which means fewer things can go wrong, and they typically require less frequent servicing. In fact, EVs can be about half as expensive to maintain as their internal combustion engine counterparts. Plus, with the cost of charging being significantly lower than fueling up a gas tank, EV owners can save over $100 a month on average.

Another great reason to consider EVs is their positive impact on the environment. EVs produce no exhaust pollution, which helps improve air quality and reduces asthma-causing pollution. Even when accounting for the electricity used to charge them, EVs generally result in lower levels of harmful pollution than traditional cars. As our energy grid becomes greener, the environmental benefits of driving an EV will only increase.

While concerns about battery mining persist, transitioning to EVs dramatically decreases the vast quantities of fossil fuels extracted annually. Plus, Microlino's focus on small, lightweight EVs demonstrates how car companies can innovate to minimize environmental impact.

