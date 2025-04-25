Chinese automaker stuns industry with new electric car breakthrough: 'Elevating the game to another dimension'

"This could mark the beginning of a new wave of model rollouts," one analyst said.

BYD Co., a Chinese carmaker, unveiled a groundbreaking fleet of electric vehicles. The EVs could change the game in the industry, as they can be recharged in the same amount of time as it takes to refill gas-powered vehicles.

The company began selling these EVs this month, and they are "capable of providing around 400 kilometers (249 miles) of range in five minutes in tests on its new Han L sedan," as Bloomberg explained.

Lei Xing, an independent China auto analyst, told Bloomberg that the release of these vehicles means BYD is "elevating the game to another dimension."

Analysts believe the company is looking to leverage its technologies to stand out in the competitive automobile industry.

"By directly addressing one of the key hurdles to BEV adoption (charging speed), the company is offering customers a clearer path to switch from [internal combustion engines] to EVs," Macquarie Capital analysts wrote, per Bloomberg.

As the company expands its offerings and EV infrastructure such as charging stations continues to grow, the popularity of these vehicles is rising. BYD has committed to installing more than 4,000 charging stations across China that will support the sale of its EVs.

China emits the largest amount of planet-warming carbon in the world, which reached 11,903 million metric tons in 2023. Most of this comes from the burning of coal; however, it has said it will reduce pollution in large cities by utilizing electric and nuclear technologies.

The country promotes the purchase of EVs through subsidies and infrastructure investments, which have grown sales by 40% year-on-year. These subsidies have been responsible for significant savings among consumers, and the absence of gas and maintenance costs means they can save even more.

"This could mark the beginning of a new wave of model rollouts, propelling BYD's battery-electric vehicle sales to catch up with hybrids after they fell behind in 2024," Joanna Chen, a China auto analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, said. In other words, more EVs are bound to hit the market — and reduce global car pollution.

