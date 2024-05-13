Burger King announces price change of plant-based menu items: 'Our aim is to offer guests a free choice — without compromising on taste'

Good news for Impossible Whopper lovers: Burger King is making its plant-based meals more affordable.

As reported by Plant Based News, Burger King Germany announced a plan to make its plant-based options, like the Impossible Whopper and other meat-free menu items, 10 cents cheaper than its meat-based meals.

It's not a huge discount, but Burger King Germany hopes the price will encourage more people to give plant-based options a chance.

In an interview with Vegconomist, Burger King Germany CEO Dr. Jörg Ehmer said the campaign "[offers] the largest plant-based range in German system catering — and now with a price advantage. We are thus providing a strong impetus to try our plant-based options. Our aim is to offer guests a free choice — without compromising on taste."

Vegconomist also reported that one in every five Whoppers sold is plant-based.

One potential boundary to Burger King's plant-based meat? It's technically not Vegan.

According to the Burger King website, to ensure you get the same flame-grilled taste, "the Impossible Whopper patty is cooked on the same broiler as the beef Whopper patty." This means your plant patty experiences some cross-contamination with the juices of the meat and chicken patties, but if you ask, "our team members will microwave the patty and remove mayo from the build."

Besides tasting great, plant-based meat offers additional environmental benefits. The meat industry — both livestock and production — produces "around 15% of global greenhouse gasses," according to CAS. The plant-based production process is much more carbon efficient, with overall lower pollution.

More companies — such as Dave's Hot Chicken, Shake Shack, and McDonald's — are adding plant-based items to their menus, and some are even experimenting with plant-based replacements for seafood like salmon and tuna.

Others are starting with eco-friendly initiatives, like Starbucks' new reduced plastic cups and Cox&Co.'s paper packaging. Many of these companies have goals to phase out plastic and other single-use packaging within the next decade.

