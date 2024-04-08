Beloved fried chicken joint transforms menu with launch of new item: 'We wanted to keep it real'

"It brought in a lot of new guests."

Fast food chain Dave's Hot Chicken announced it's adding a new meatless sandwich across its 180 locations.

The vegetarian menu item, Dave's Not Chicken, is a cauliflower-based line of sliders and bites. While developing the new non-meat option, Dave's Hot Chicken was set on using fresh ingredients rather than plant-based chicken alternatives.

"We wanted to keep it real with fresh heads of cauliflower that we slice by hand in all of our locations," said the spokesperson for Dave's Hot Chicken, according to VegNews. "We know that there are a lot of manufactured, plant-based options in the world, and that's great, but we also knew that our guests would appreciate a great-tasting, meatless option made from a real, unprocessed vegetable like fresh cauliflower."

Chick-fil-A was the first fast-food chain to offer a plant-based chicken sandwich. However, Chick-fil-A only tested the plant-based options in three of its markets. Dave's Hot Chicken is the first sandwich chain to add a vegetarian option to its menus across the United States.

By incorporating vegetarian options at all their locations, Dave's Hot Chicken is creating a more inclusive menu that encourages plant-based diets. Recent studies show that switching to a vegetarian lifestyle is beneficial for your long-term health, as individuals who regularly eat plant-based are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease.

Corporations across the U.S. are making eco-friendly changes that have a positive impact. Danone is now creating non-dairy yogurt with leftover fruit, and Kevin Hart recently opened a vegan-based fast-food chain.

When companies make these plant-based transitions, they significantly reduce their environmental impact. The production, sourcing, and transportation of plant diets waste less water and create less carbon than that of animal agriculture.

As a result, large corporations can reduce their carbon footprint by replacing meat items with more plant-based options.

Dave's Hot Chicken was excited to see customers enjoying the cauliflower sandwich.

"Not only do our current guests love having a cauliflower option, but it brought in a lot of new guests as well, and the Dave's Not Chicken buyers came back sooner and more frequently," said the spokesperson.

