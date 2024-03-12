Journalist declares winner after test-driving BMW's new 5-Series and electric versions: 'It's quite impressive'

Although the EV models and the gas-powered models may look alike, they're very different on the inside.

A journalist recently had the opportunity to test-drive and compare two new 2024 BMW i5 electric models and a 2024 gas-powered Series 5, and his conclusion won't come as a surprise … to electric vehicle owners.

John Voelcker, who writes for Green Car Reports, attended a BMW launch event in Greenville, South Carolina, in November when BMW offered the opportunity to drive the first two EV 5-Series to go on sale: the i5 eDrive40 and the i5 M60 xDrive. The eDrive model is rear-wheel drive and the xDrive model is all-wheel drive, and both outperformed the gas-powered version.

"The pair of i5 models were more pleasant to drive, offered faster acceleration, and a smoother, calmer trip when drivers weren't using that acceleration," Voelcker wrote.

Although the EV models and the gas-powered models may look alike, they're very different on the inside. For those who think gas-powered cars have more horsepower, think again. The eDrive40 has 335 horsepower, while the M60 has 593. Comparable gas models have only 255 and 375, respectively.

In fact, as Tesla has proved time and again, EVs regularly outperform gas-powered cars.

The i5 models vary in range from around 240 miles to 295 miles per charge depending on model and wheel size.

While there's still a long way to go, EVs are slowly taking over a larger portion of the automobile market worldwide, which can only mean good news for the planet. As more EVs replace gas-powered cars, less harmful pollution will be released into the atmosphere. And for those who are hesitant to make the switch, a BMW i5 Series might be the perfect transition vehicle.

According to a review of the M60 by Consumer Reports, "when you get in, it really feels like a traditional sedan. It doesn't have any of the new-age quirks that you see on some newer EVs."

On top of that, Consumer Reports also said of the M60: "It handles very well on the road. It's quite impressive."

