New analysis reveals how much the 'Big Beautiful Bill' will increase utility bills in every state — here's how much it could cost you

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act was signed into law July 4.

While the legislation extends some tax cuts for the middle class implemented under President Donald Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, new analysis demonstrates that utility bills will increase across the country.

How does the bill influence American energy?

The bill repeals or reduces tax credits that were largely available from the Inflation Reduction Act. These include support for wind, solar, and clean hydrogen projects. Without these tax credits, developers may struggle to fund the projects and bring these important energy resources to the grid.

As YaleEnvironment360 explains, "The law rapidly phases out tax credits for wind, solar, and electric cars, while making it cheaper to drill and mine for fossil fuels on federal lands."

Why is access to clean energy important?

Access to multiple types of energy, especially clean, renewable energy, is important for keeping electricity costs lower for people across the country. Energy Innovation estimates that the bill will increase electricity costs for Americans by $170 billion from 2025 to 2034.

Canary Media developed a chart that visualizes how much each state's electricity will increase by 2029. Few states, such as Maine and New Hampshire, will have increases of a little over 1%. Rates in New Mexico, Illinois, and Wyoming are projected to increase the most at 24%, 25.1%, and 29.2%.

Without incentives to build more renewable energy projects, electricity generation will have to rely on dirty energy sources such as coal and oil, which is typically more costly. Government interventions have kept coal plants running, even when not profitable.

Taking renewables off the table can also have unintended supply consequences if there are not enough dirty energy plants to support the grid. A lack of supply means outages and higher costs.

"What we've consistently heard from the industry is that, right now, there is just no way to get a new natural-gas plant running before 2030, and quite possibly even later," Robbie Orvis, the senior director for modeling and analysis at Energy Innovation, told The Atlantic.

How clean energy helps your electricity bill

Beyond unplugging a few items in your home that can add to your electricity bill, incorporating solar energy is a great way to save money. It can also lower your home's reliance on energy generated by dirty energy power plants that add heat-trapping pollution to the atmosphere.

Purchasing solar panels can be expensive, but there are leasing options. Palmetto's LightReach program is one such option. With no money down, Palmetto's leasing program can help homeowners minimize the upfront costs of solar.

If you are interested in purchasing solar panels instead of leasing, EnergySage offers a free platform to get estimates on purchasing and installing panels from local installers. Bundling solar with battery technology can further increase your home's energy resilience.

If you can't decide between leasing or buying solar panels, check out the pros and cons of each.

If you have solar panels, you can take advantage of net metering to sell excess energy back to the grid to further reduce your energy bill.

