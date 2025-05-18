Researchers make game-changing breakthrough that transforms sunlight and sugarcane into futuristic fuel: 'Four times higher'

A team of researchers has created a new way to produce hydrogen that works four times better than what experts consider commercially viable. This method uses only sunlight and leftover sugarcane waste to generate clean hydrogen fuel, according to Tech Xplore.

This discovery tackles a challenge in clean energy. While hydrogen is an excellent fuel that releases nothing harmful when burned and stores energy better than gasoline, most hydrogen comes from gas, a process that creates lots of carbon dioxide. The new system changes this completely.

The innovation comes from Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology professors who built a photoelectrochemical system using furfural from sugarcane waste. When exposed to sunlight, a silicon photoelectrode absorbs light and makes electrons. At the same time, the furfural oxidizes at a copper electrode, producing hydrogen without making carbon dioxide.

"This technology achieves a hydrogen production rate from solar energy that is four times higher than the commercialization standard set by the U.S. Department of Energy," said UNIST professor Ji-Wook Jang.

What makes this system special is that it makes hydrogen at both electrodes at once, which other systems can't do.

The system creates hydrogen at 1.4 millimole per square centimeter per hour, much higher than the U.S. Department of Energy's goal of 0.36 mmol. This makes solar hydrogen cost-competitive with fossil-fuel-based hydrogen for the first time. The researchers solved technical issues by coating the electrodes with protective nickel foil and glass layers, helping them last longer.

This advance shows how waste materials from a local sugarcane farm can turn into clean energy. The system's design creates a cooling effect on its own, making it more stable than other setups.

The technology is still being tested, but since it already works better than commercial standards, this type of green hydrogen production might grow within the next few years. This approach could lower your community's carbon footprint while creating valuable byproducts like furoic acid, which helps make medicines and food products.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.