Bentley Motors makes major announcement about future of its car interiors: 'It ... has always stood the test of time'

This latest move reinforces the company's commitment to its strategy known as "Beyond100."

The comfort of vehicles is measured by the quality of their interiors as much as the appeal of their exteriors. Today, automotive manufacturers all around have embraced innovation when it comes to safety and performance.

Now, as explained by AutoApp, Bentley Motors — the British designer, manufacturer, and marketer of luxury cars — has joined the international nonprofit Leather Naturally as the organization's very first automotive member.

Per Statista, the transportation sector in the United States accounted for more than 2 billion tons of harmful carbon pollution in 2023, highlighting how manufacturers have the opportunity to embrace a responsible design, from start to finish.

Leather Naturally is an organization focused on educating the public about the applications of responsibly sourced leather, and it is committed to promoting it as part of a circular economy, where it helps transform waste into a beautiful product, according to the nonprofit.

This latest move from Bentley reinforces its commitment to its strategy known as Beyond100, a program focused on reducing carbon pollution.

In 2021, for example, the company became the first automotive member of the Leather Working Group, per the AutoApp report, demonstrating a step toward environmental compliance within the leather industry. As part of that program, the automaker launched a tanning process that repurposes olive mill wastewater. The groundbreaking method is free of harmful heavy metals and minerals.

"Leather is a timeless, luxury material that has always epitomized the elegance, durability, and quality of a hand-crafted Bentley interior. It has a rich history in our cars and has always stood the test of time," Bentley Technical Expert in Leather and Color Development Marc Stang told AutoApp.

A Leather Naturally representative expressed excitement for the partnership.

"As a brand synonymous with both luxury and leather, this partnership underlines its commitment to furthering sustainability and ongoing improvement through its Beyond100 vision," said the organization's chair, Debbie Burton.

While Bentley didn't address this in the AutoApp report, eco-friendly initiatives like these don't just help the planet but have often proved to be beneficial for business growth as well.

According to one recent study, companies with strong environmental commitments tend to have more engaged employees and higher long-term loyalty.

