  • Business Business

New study reveals how employees truly feel about their company's environmental commitments: 'No longer sufficient to merely pay lip service'

"Alarming though it may be, the majority of organizations remain oblivious to the significance of employee perceptions."

by Leo Collis
"Alarming though it may be, the majority of organizations remain oblivious to the significance of employee perceptions."

Companies that demonstrate responsible sustainability practices and respect for the environment will not only be doing right by the planet, but they are more likely to keep employees engaged.

That's according to research by Culture Amp, shared by Australian publication SmartCompany, which found that companies with distinct environmental goals saw a 2 percentage point increase in engagement compared to similar companies that don't. 

Meanwhile, staff members showed a 4 percentage point increase in long-term loyalty, suggesting that good environmental practices can also increase retention. 

"Alarming though it may be, the majority of organizations remain oblivious to the significance of employee perceptions regarding sustainability commitments," said Culture Amp's Ella McKinley. "Astonishingly, only 37% of companies in Australia inquire about their workforce's sentiments regarding the genuineness of their sustainability efforts."

The research also revealed companies that allow employees time to volunteer for causes saw a 15-percentage-point increase in perceptions of authenticity. 

Meanwhile, Generation Z employees were particularly interested in the corporate culture of employers. Culture Amp also cited a Deloitte study that found that 40% of Gen Z or millennial respondents would switch roles because of climate concerns. 

Watch now: What's the true environmental impact of renewable energy?

Not only is this vital for keeping talent on board, but environmental commitments should also help to attract new workers.

"It is no longer sufficient to merely pay lip service to environmental goals; genuine commitment is the catalyst for meaningful change," McKinley added.

It's not just in hiring and retaining employees that companies can benefit from climate-positive actions. Consumers are increasingly using their wallets to show support for businesses that are committed to change. 

Whether it's setting out strategies to reduce office waste, implementing bike-to-work schemes, making an effort to combat excessive energy consumption, or utilizing renewable energy, there are plenty of ways for companies to do their bit to limit global warming.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

It's all part of Staples' strategy to finally offer a solution to a key part of the fragmented, often frustrating recycling experience in the U.S.
Business

Staples' new plan is to recycle nearly everything — and pay their customers for it

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

There are a few differences, which you’ll quickly get used to.
Home

Induction stoves can be a total game-changer in the kitchen — and these ultra-efficient gadgets prove it

Cool Divider
x