US ski resort takes drastic measures amid struggle to open slopes: 'I don't want to lose any of them'

Mother Nature hasn't been in a giving mood this holiday season for skiers and workers in the Bend, Oregon area.

What's happening?

Central Oregon Daily reported that Hoodoo Ski Area, nearby resorts, and winter sports stores are currently facing severe challenges due to low snowfall. At Hoodoo, hundreds of employees are out of work while the mountain waits to open.

"If we get a really good, wet snow, 30 inches is not a problem," shared Hoodoo's GM Matthew McFarland, per the outlet. "We can open easily."

McFarland revealed that he can't recall a drought this bad. Only one year featuring just 14 days of skiing on the mountain came to mind as a comparable situation.

Hoodoo wasn't alone in its struggles. Nearby Mount Bachelor reported zero inches of base snow as of Dec. 9. The resort is approaching its latest opening on record, previously set on Dec. 14.

The spillover effects are also hitting ski stores like Powder House in Bend. Its owner, Todd McGee, hasn't yet had to cut any of his core staff of 14 or his seasonal staff of 15. He acknowledged that business is slowing, and the lack of snow is worrisome.





"I don't want to lose any of them, so that's probably my biggest stress because we have a fantastic crew," McGee shared, per Central Oregon Daily.

Why is Bend's snow drought important?

The lack of snow is concerning for the economic spillover effects, including lowered seasonal employment. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that the Bend-Redmond area supports between 15,000 and 17,000 seasonal workers, as Central Oregon Daily noted.

These resorts also boost local tourism and commerce at stores like Powder House. As McGee shared, some of these are seasonal workers, but others are full-time and rely on consistent snow and the expectation of it to support their operations year-round.

Skiing also provides a way for winter sports lovers to unwind in nature and accrue mental health benefits. Researchers have shown that time outside, especially in untouched nature, can improve attention, memory, and mental clarity.

What's being done about the snow drought?

To support Bend's businesses, McGee encouraged locals to get their gear maintenance and orders in early to avoid crowds when snow does arrive. This problem, unfortunately, extends overseas to historic resorts in Europe.

Long-term efforts to reverse the global trend of rising temperatures and unpredictable weather will be a key part of the effort to fight against snow drought. Supporting policy changes that cut down on pollution and promote clean energy investments is one step.

Opting for non-polluting transportation methods, such as electric vehicles, is another way to make a difference.

