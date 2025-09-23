New study reveals simple policy changes that could save thousands of lives: 'Substantial health benefits'

When we talk about reducing air pollution, it's usually about the need to cool down the planet and how it will affect us in the future. However, a recent study has revealed much more immediate benefits that are measured in human life, the Guardian reported.

According to a study led by Princeton University, efforts to switch to clean energy and reduce the production of heat-trapping air pollution in the U.S. have already produced palpable benefits in every state and, more than that, in almost every county in the country. Climate action has led to improved health nationwide.

Not only that, but we can continue to reduce the death toll caused by particle air pollution. Within the next five years, we could see 6,000 fewer pollution-related deaths per year, or we could see an increase, depending on how we approach air pollution now. Other analyses have revealed that this would save our economy billions of dollars.

"Climate actions not only reduce carbon emissions but also bring significant air-quality improvements to regions with historically high pollution levels," said lead author Xinyuan Huang, according to the Guardian.

"Under ambitious climate policies, states like West Virginia and Kentucky could see deaths from particle pollution decrease by over 19% in 2030, demonstrating the substantial health benefits of shifting away from fossil fuels."

To achieve this, we would need to turn to clean, renewable sources of energy, such as wind and solar, and away from dirty energy sources like oil and coal. Switching to electric cars and freight trains would also reduce the use of dirty fuels and further clean the air.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"Figuring out how to leverage and combine actions to maximize local benefits will be important to promote widespread public support for this transition," said Dr. Wei Peng, per the Guardian. "With a focus on the health benefits, our study aims to offer insights into this critical policy challenge."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.