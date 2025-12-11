US ski resort takes drastic measures in fight to open slopes: 'I've never seen this'

A popular ski resort in California has taken drastic measures following warmer-than-average temperatures and a lack of natural snowfall.

What's happening?

As CBS News reported, Boreal Mountain, California, got off to a particularly warm start to its winter season at the end of November.

It had experienced above-average temperatures and a noticeable lack of substantial snowstorms for the region. As a result, officials at the ski resort turned to snowmaking machines to ensure that winter sports enthusiasts were able to enjoy their time.

"We've probably used 500 gallons of snow to put the product we have up on the hill," said Tucker Norred, Boreal's marketing director.

"It's just been a waiting game with temperatures. We blew as much snow as we could to make sure we could open safely for our guests."

However, snowmaking machines can often require a high consumption of water, contributing to the depletion of nearby water supplies.





The snowmaking process can also be energy-intensive, often powered by polluting fuels such as gas or coal.

Why is the lack of snow at Boreal Mountain concerning?

While the resort has managed to keep the artificial powder flowing and its trails open for visitors, the weather is a departure from what the area is used to.

On average, Boreal Mountain can see around 400 inches of snow per season. That's enough to cover the 41 trails that are usually open to the public.

"To be honest with you, the last seven years I've been here, I've never seen this dirt. I've never seen these rocks," said Jackson Price, a longtime visitor to the ski resort, per CBS. "It's been straight snow through the pasture."

According to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, an overwhelming majority of the state was marked as free from drought as of early December.

In fact, less than 17% of California was experiencing even "abnormally dry" conditions on December 2. This marked a massive change from the "3 Months Ago to Current" data, which showed over three-quarters of the state was mired in abnormally dry or drought conditions.

Rising temperatures have greatly impacted historic climate patterns throughout many regions around the world. This has resulted in intensifying extreme weather events, as well as more frequent and severe heat waves. As seen in California, this can lead to unpredictability in weather forecasts.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

Many governments have begun to push legislation aimed at limiting reliance on planet-heating dirty fuels and promoting the widespread adoption of renewable energy, such as wind and solar power.

For example, in Poland, parliament officials have reduced barriers to delivering wind-energy projects.

In California, though, experts have recognized the importance of taking steps to mitigate the effects of a warming climate.

"The dizzying pace of drastic change underscores the need for California to invest in the resilience of Sierra-Cascade communities and landscapes, restoring forest health and economic vitality, so the Region can adapt and thrive in a changing climate," noted the Sierra Nevada Conservancy.

