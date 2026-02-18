Residents forced to flee after corporate giant causes toxic disaster: 'If we don't move, we will die'

"Can only be described as sustained negligence."

Liberia's largest gold miner reportedly leaked toxic substances into surrounding communities for years, according to The Associated Press, which conducted an investigation in collaboration with The Gecko Project. Now, residents may be forced to flee their homes.

What's happening?

Residents in Jikandor said that toxic pollution from Bea Mountain Mining Corporation is destroying their community. In fact, they said the river they rely on in the Liberian rainforest has become so inhospitable that dead fish regularly float to the surface.

"If we don't move, we will die," village chief Mustapha Pabai told the AP. He added that authorities have failed to address pollution at Bea Mountain for years.

Why is this important?

The AP and The Gecko Project retrieved reports from Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency, which had removed documents related to Bea Mountain's pollution from its site.

The documents revealed that the EPA was aware that Bea Mountain's facilities repeatedly leaked cyanide, arsenic, and copper at levels above legal limits. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high levels of exposure to these substances can cause severe health complications, including fetal deaths, heart, nerve, and brain damage.

A Canadian toxicologist, Mandy Olsgard, reviewed the reports and concluded that Bea Mountain was a prime example of failures in corporate responsibility. She told the AP that these failures "can only be described as sustained negligence."

What's being done about this?

The AP reported that Liberia can suspend or revoke licenses for miners who fail in their responsibilities to the public; however, the World Bank listed limited government capacity as a reason why enforcement is often weak. The fact that the government has a 5% stake in mining operations may also be part of the reason why authorities have been slow to act.

Learning about greenwashing can help you discern when a business or entity may be engaging in irresponsible behavior. More broadly, the investigation underscores how our supply chains, waste management systems, and daily choices can impact everyday people.

Swiss refiner MKS PAMP, which buys gold from Bea Mountain, is in the supply chains of some of the world's largest tech companies, including Apple and Nvidia. (The AP said it couldn't confirm whether Apple and Nvidia ultimately used any gold from Bea Mountain.)

Still, billions of dollars in valuable metals, such as gold, are lost every year due to e-waste, which contributes to demand for freshly mined materials. You can be part of the solution by supporting ethical companies and recycling your electronics. Apple, Best Buy, and Amazon are just a few major retailers that will reward you with store credit for turning in your unwanted goods.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.