Major US city announces ambitious plan to combat endless traffic gridlock: 'Momentous'

"It would be nice to see a different kind of technology, different kind of mobility."

Eight years may sound like a long time — but for Austinites sick of endless gridlock and rush hour traffic, a new light rail project just might be worth the wait.

And now, after a brief delay, the Austin Light Rail project is finally moving forward, CBS Austin reports. The proposed electric light rail will span ten miles with fifteen stations, linking several popular areas of the city, including the University of Texas campus.

"This momentous transportation investment will offer an all-new transit experience, running reliably every 5 to 10 minutes to connect people to major job centers, education hubs, and iconic Austin destinations," the Austin Transit Partnership announced in its latest update.

Residents are equally as optimistic about the benefits of the project.

"Austin desperately needs a better transportation system," Jose Villegas told CBS. He had tried using the existing bus system but found it unreliable: "It would be nice to see a different kind of technology, different kind of mobility. They're always arriving ten minutes early or twenty minutes late, so you always have to be guessing."

Another resident, Ben Elvis Mettin, echoed Villegas' frustrations, calling the highway "an early form of torture."

Not only will the rail help create public transit options for those who don't want to be bound to the expense and the inconvenience of cars, but it will also benefit the environment. Electric railways are key to reducing the planet-warming pollution from car traffic. Taking cars off the road also benefits residents by drastically improving air quality and reducing noise pollution, both of which have been linked to multiple negative health impacts.

While the design phase is expected to last for the remainder of 2025, the ATP team is optimistic that construction will begin by 2027 and the project will be complete by 2033.

"Eight years is a long time," Villegas acknowledged, "but if it's going to give us a better future for all Austinites and people who move here, might as well, right?"

